Kim Kardashian is a vision of edgy style in skintight grey top and VERY flashy shades

Kim Kardashian was a vision of edgy fashion when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday.

The reality star, 41, turned heads in a sleek gray top and flashy pair of shades.

She rocked a head full of platinum blonde hair and her usual flawless gloss of makeup.

Edgy: Kim Kardashian was a vision of futuristic fashion when she stepped into Los Angeles on Monday

Kim elevated her look with a pair of jet black suede high heel boots.

Though she was covered from head to toe, she still managed to show off a hint of her gym-honed physique with her backless top, showing off her toned physique.

Her hair partially obscured the view, however, as it fell in loose waves to her waist.

Her tight waist was also accentuated by her tailored pants.

Strike a pose: Kim radiated confidence and caused a storm in her futuristic look

The outing came a day before the release of her new Interview Magazine cover, where she put on a bodacious display in a jockstrap.

Kim stared confidently into the camera as she looked unrecognizable with her platinum blonde locks worn out with matching eyebrows as she posed in front of a huge American flag.

She rocked a denim-effect leather jacket and the matching pants she pulled down, as both were made by Bottega Veneta.

Hello beauty: The social media sensation shook up her usual makeup brush

These boots are made for walking! Kim elevated her look with a pair of jet black suede high heel boots

The mother of four revealed that many on the set of the photo shoot were against her taking the fashion risk with the jockstrap.

Kim explained in the interview with American fashion designer Mel Ottenberg: ‘Oh my god. I loved it. Working with Nadia Lee [Cohen]- we just feel so good when we shoot together. She is the first photographer I really went all out with.

The team said, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I said, “Come on. This is what I do.” I do best when I ignore them and do what I want. So I’m glad we did it.’