Kim Kardashian is a blonde bombshell in a new series of new photos with a cryptic message

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in a burnt orange leather jacket with a fur-trimmed hood on Wednesday morning in a series of new photos, along with a cryptic caption.

Rocking a white Prada tank top and silver skirt, which she styled with a pair of gray suede boots, the 41-year-old reality star was seen sitting on her bathroom counter.

“Time will always tell,” the new single entrepreneur, who broke up with comedian Pete Davidson for nine months earlier this month, captioned the slideshow.

Her comment section was inundated with posts about her cool looks, with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski writing “side part” with an emoji in the heart.

In the first image, she can be seen in the distance with her hand resting on her chin.

The next had her staring at the camera while sporting a glamorous makeup look with a nude matte lipstick and blush applied by makeup artist Mary Phillips.

The mother of four’s straight blonde locks with a blunt side part were styled by her longtime hairdresser Chris Appleton.

The oversized jacket appeared to have a synthetic fur hood resting on the back. Prada is a fur-free company.

While promoting her latest venture, the Skims founder is being accused of violating California’s drought restrictions, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kim and her sister Kourtney, 41, are among more than 2,000 clients who have received “overage reports” from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which controls water in the area where they live.

The announcements mean the sisters have exceeded 150% of their monthly water budget at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency late last year.

As a result, their properties are now subject to the installation of flow limiters, which can reduce showers to a trickle and prevent lawn sprinklers from doing their job.

Kim is accused of exceeding her water budget by 232,000 gallons in June for her home and the adjacent plot of land she bought that lies between her home and ex-husband Kanye West’s.

Records show Kourtney, 43, went over her budget by 101 thousand gallons.

Other celebrities who have been caught using more water than their allotted water budgets include Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone.

Gabrielle Union and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade have also been quoted. The couple said they have been working with authorities to resolve the issue and have addressed issues with their pool and lawn.