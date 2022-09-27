Kim Kardashian invites followers into her Milan hotel room where she channels Marilyn Monroe

Kim Kardashian looked like a new version of Marilyn Monroe in recent images the pin-up posted on Instagram.

The 41-year-old influencer wore her pale blonde hair with dark roots over her shoulders as she emphasized her incredible figure in a cotton white Dolce & Gabbana dress with white peep-toe pumps.

The ex-wife of rapper Kanye West invited her followers to her luxurious hotel room in Milan, where there was a bouquet of white roses and a spacious balcony.

The reality TV diva was in Italy for the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week alongside her younger sister Khloe Kardashian.

In the new footage, Kim worked the camera to her advantage as she pouted and radiated sex appeal in her hotel room.

The star was spotted in a hotel because she was all made up with big hair, heavy makeup and that outfit seen a block away.

She was wearing a short white dress with wide straps while a matching coat fell from her shoulders. There was also a silver and diamond cross pendant around her neck. Her nails were long, pointed, and pale pink.

At one point, she was on the balcony of her hotel room taking some of her best model poses.

Kim has teamed up with the Italian fashion house for their new ad campaign called Ciao Kim. It’s for the Spring-Summer 2023 women’s fashion collection.

The campaign comes at an interesting time, as Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in the biopic Blonde, which will expand to more theaters on September 23, before premiering on Netflix on September 28.

In June, Kim was at the center of controversy when a devotee of Marilyn Monroe accused her of damaging the iconic nude dress the actress wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962 when she modeled it. at the Met Gala last month.

The Marilyn Monroe Collection has shared photos of the dress reportedly featured in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! On Instagram back on June 13, claiming it now has “missing crystals” and that some “were hanging by a thread.”

The viral footage in question was taken on June 12 by ChadMichael Morrisette at the museum’s Hollywood location, according to historian and collector Scott Fortner’s account.

So much for preserving ‘the integrity of the dress and preservation’. @ripleysbelieveitornot, was it worth it?’ read a caption that mocks a statement Ripley’s released about the reality star who borrowed the dress.

Kim was given the dress on loan from officials at the museum, where the 60-year-old dress has been stored in a temperature-controlled environment since it was purchased for a record $5 million in 2016.

“Great care has been taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history,” Ripley’s said in May.

‘With input from clothing protectors, appraisers and archivists, the condition of the garment was top priority. Believe it or not! the dress didn’t require any adjustments and Kim even turned into a replica after the red carpet!⁠’

Hundreds of fans took to the comments to point out the alleged damage in the “before and after” photos shared by the Marilyn Monroe collection, although there was no way to confirm the validity of the images.

“I miss so many crystals and those tears,” one wrote. ‘What a disaster!!’

“Not just the stretching around the zipper, but if you look at the top left, several crystals are missing!” added another.

“Damage has been done and cannot be repaired,” complained someone else.

“The fabric is torn. Imagine what would have happened to it if Kim had worn the dress even longer. I’m so sad to see this.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Kardashian and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for comment.

Kardashian was the first person to don the dress since Monroe wore it in 1962.

She admitted she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit the dress, but she still couldn’t zip it up.