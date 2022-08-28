Kim Kardashian highlights hourglass frame in black gown at the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser in LA

Kim Kardashian put on a breathtaking display in a tight black dress as she arrived at the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser, held Saturday night at a private residence in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old SKKN founder was joined at the star-studded event by actresses Zooey Deschanel and Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

TIAH, which is an acronym for This is about humanityis a non-profit organization “working to raise awareness about separated and reunited families and children on the US-Mexico border.”

Kardashian’s was semi-sheer and clung tightly to her hourglass shape. It had a chic turtleneck and long sleeves.

The mum of four gave her look a pop of color by stepping into a pair of neon green boots.

Her bleached blond hair fell to her waist in smooth, straightened locks.

Kardashian shielded her sultry look behind some futuristic blacks and her pout was painted a pale nude hue.

Her already gorgeous features were further modeled with bronzing powder and blush.

Deschanel radiated elegance in a blue floral dress with puff sleeves and a ruffled skirt.

The New Girl star styled her shift pattern with a pair of sparkly black tights and a pair of Mary Jane heels.

Her long brunette hair was worn in her signature half-up-half-down style and her bangs were swept up with a curling iron.

Gellar looked just like the Barbie girl when she donned a deep pink mini dress with dramatic puff sleeves.

The actress styled the standout number with a pair of strappy nude heels that exposed her bright pink pedicure.

She carried her essentials in a white leather purse that stayed by her side as she posed for shutterbugs before mingling with other fundraiser participants.

Idina Menzel looked effortlessly stylish in a loose-fitting white top tucked into matching wide-leg pants.

The Tony Award winner beamed for the camera as her curl of wavy dark brown hair fell from an asymmetrical center part to her chest.

Francia Raisa showed off her tight legs in faux leather shorts, styled with a gold Gucci belt and bright yellow bodysuit.

She carried a classic Gucci handbag and wore a thick gold chain around her neck.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum gave her ensemble a sporty touch by opting for a pair of sneakers.

Zoe Winkler, who co-founded the organization with Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade and Elsa Collins, radiated confidence on the red carpet with husband Henry Winkler.

Founded in 2018, This Is About Humanity aims to “educate others to be allies and advocates” for migrants seeking asylum in the United States, and provide essential services to refugees.

“Through our close travel to the border and our This is About Humanity fiscal sponsorship fund with the International Community Foundation, we help those individuals with essential necessities of life, access to legal services, mental wellness checks and other shelter projects,” the official website explains.

“We also provide a range of projects, including educational bus trips to the border, donations to legal services, construction projects at shelters, as well as material goods for unaccompanied minors.”