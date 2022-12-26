Kim Kardashian ‘hated’ how she felt when she first visited the White House

Kardashian said she “just dove” into the process in her efforts to help people.

He said he was initially inexperienced when he visited the White House on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson.

Kim Kardashian spoke about her efforts working with then-President Donald Trump on his criminal justice reform efforts, saying she initially felt unprepared when she intervened on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who received a life sentence in 1996 on charges nonviolent drug. .

speaking in the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast On Monday’s podcast, Kardashian, who has been studying for a law degree in recent years, said she kept in close contact with her lawyer during her first visit to the nation’s capital in 2018.

“I hated how I felt when I first walked into the White House and didn’t know half of what they were saying, like all the clemency talk, all the lawyer lingo and everything they were talking about. ,’ she said. “I was literally sitting there, like texting my lawyer who was next to me.”

The latest: Kim Kardashian, 42, has spoken about her efforts to work with then-President Donald Trump on his criminal justice reform efforts, saying she initially felt unprepared when she intervened on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who received a life sentence. in 1996 on non-violent drug charges

Kardashian said she “just dove” into the process in her efforts to help people.

“It got to the point where I didn’t even know all the abbreviations in the White House, so they were fine, this person in the Department of Justice, and I was like ‘What is the Department of Justice?'” he said. “And my lawyer said, come on, Department of Justice, and she kept texting me all this stuff, but she was never ashamed to ask.

“I think sometimes you get into something and you like me to know all this.”

Kardashian visited the White House twice in 2018, meeting in the Oval Office with Trump in May, and then again in September, amid her efforts on behalf of Johnson, whose sentence was ultimately commuted by Trump.

Kardashian said she “just dove” into the process in her efforts to help people.

Kardashian was photographed in the Oval Office with Trump in May 2018 in the midst of his criminal justice reform efforts.

Kardashian said she felt unfamiliar with legal terminology on her initial visit: “I hated how I felt when I first walked into the White House and didn’t know half of what they were saying.”

“With Alice, I was really naive about how this all worked,” she said. “There is a lot of work behind it.”

Kardashian said that her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, would love for her to pursue a career in the legal world, and that they had discussed her doing so in the past.

Kardashian said she was subsequently invited back to the White House for clemency meetings and that she focused on learning more about the law to speed up the process.

Kardashian’s previous working relationship with Trump came under scrutiny last month when her ex-husband Kanye West, along with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago.

West said in a social media clip after the visit that Trump used a derogatory phrase to refer to Kardashian and told West to let him know he felt that way.

“He basically told me this gangster wannabe story, talking to a kid from the South Side of Chicago who was trying to sound like a gangster or whatever,” West said. ‘He goes into the story of everything that happened to get [Johnson] from jail, but he didn’t do it for Kim, but he did it for me.

“But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [expletive] and you can tell him I said that. And I was thinking that’s the mother of my children.

Kim was instrumental in getting Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who received a life sentence in 1996 on nonviolent drug charges.