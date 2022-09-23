Kim Kardashian has another Marilyn Monroe moment

Kim Kardashian re-channeled Marilyn Monroe months after wearing the icon’s dress at the Met Gala.

The 41-year-old reality star wore a leggy white mini dress and had her dyed blonde locks blow-dried to perfection when she stepped outside during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Kim showed her ample assets in the stunning number which was made from a luxuriously fluffy material and featured thick straps and a built-in corset design.

The beauty increased her height with matching white peep toe heels and had a long matching coat over her shoulders.

Kim completed her look with silver cross necklaces and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look complete with a pale pink lip.

It comes just a day after she re-channeled Marilyn for a Dolce & Gabbana ad, while Ana de Armas is set to play her in a soon-to-be-released biopic.

Kim put on a dazzling display in a plunging neckline bare black dress from the Italian luxury house as she sat in the back of a limousine as several cameras flashed inside the vehicle.

She wore a short blonde wig with voluminous curls that looked exactly like the iconic locks of classic beauty Marilyn.

Kim gave the camera a sultry look before turning up to grab a slice of pizza from a box next to her.

She chewed passionately on a slice before throwing it down and then did even more spunky poses and even started laughing.

It ended with the hashtag #CiaoKim and promoted the upcoming Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2023 women’s fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday at 2:30 PM CEST.

The campaign comes at an interesting time, as Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in the biopic Blonde, which will expand to more theaters on September 23, before premiering on Netflix on September 28.

In June, Kim was at the center of controversy when a devotee of Marilyn Monroe accused her of damaging the iconic nude dress the actress wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962 when she modeled it. at the Met Gala last month.

The Marilyn Monroe Collection has shared photos of the dress reportedly featured in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! On Instagram back on June 13, claiming it now has “missing crystals” and that some “were hanging by a thread.”

The viral footage in question was taken on June 12 by ChadMichael Morrisette at the museum’s Hollywood location, according to historian and collector Scott Fortner’s account.

So much for preserving ‘the integrity of the dress and preservation’. @ripleysbelieveitornot, was it worth it?’ read a caption that mocks a statement Ripley’s released about the reality star who borrowed the dress.

Kim was given the dress on loan from officials at the museum, where the 60-year-old dress has been stored in a temperature-controlled environment since it was purchased for a record $5 million in 2016.

“Great care has been taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history,” Ripley’s said in May.

‘With input from clothing protectors, appraisers and archivists, the condition of the garment was top priority. Believe it or not! the dress didn’t require any adjustments and Kim even turned into a replica after the red carpet!⁠’

Hundreds of fans took to the comments to point out the alleged damage in the “before and after” photos shared by the Marilyn Monroe collection, although there was no way to confirm the validity of the images.

“I miss so many crystals and those tears,” one wrote. ‘What a disaster!!’

“Not just the stretching around the zipper, but if you look at the top left, several crystals are missing!” added another.

“Damage has been done and cannot be repaired,” complained someone else.

“The fabric is torn. Imagine what would have happened to it if Kim had worn the dress even longer. I’m so sad to see this.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Kardashian and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for comment.

Kardashian was the first person to don the dress since Monroe wore it in 1962.

She admitted she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit the dress, but she still couldn’t zip it up.