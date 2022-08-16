Kim Kardashian goes ziplining with daughter North, nine, and enjoys wake boarding on Idaho getway

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share her recent various outdoor adventures.

The reality TV star, 41, spent some quality time with her daughter North, nine, as they went ziplining together, and overcame her fear of heights by walking on a suspension bridge.

The SKIMS founder also tried wakeboarding in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, wearing a sultry black wetsuit from her brand, which she partially unzipped to reveal her roomy cleavage.

While venturing into the woods with her oldest child – who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, 45 – Kim wore a bright neon top, black leggings and oversized shades of black.

The businesswoman wore her platinum blonde locks parted in the middle and flowing over her shoulders and back.

Kim was proud to face one of her worst fears – heights – when she was seen crossing a hanging bridge in the middle of the forest.

“I cried every step of the way because I’m so afraid of heights, but I did it and I promise I’ll never do it again,” she wrote in a photo that showed her on the bridge.

In the following clip, she was seen speaking to North, “Never again. No one ever persuades me to do this again. Do you hear me?’

“Okay,” North heard answer as she filmed her mother from the other side.

Another clip showed the star ziplining, with the caption, “My eyes were closed the whole time, so I’m glad I got these videos to see how beautiful the scenery was.”

Kim and North were also seen together in an all-terrain vehicle at one point.

In another photo shared by the shapewear mogul, she was seen posing with friends Sarah Howard and Natalie as they made their way through the woods.

Prior to her forest adventures, the beauty was spotted on the lake trying her hand at wakeboarding.

Kim looked like a natural while riding the waves, but eventually disappeared.

However, she didn’t let that stop her from trying again and was right back on the board.

After getting her adrenaline pumping on the lake, she snapped a few selfies on her drive home, showing off her tousled blonde locks.

“After boat hair,” she wrote on the snaps, casting a sultry glance into the camera.

The outing comes after her split from comedian Pete Davidson, 28, earlier this month.

Kim’s nine-month romance with the former Saturday Night Live star came to an end in early August while he was filming his movie Wizards in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.

However, their luxurious stay in a luxurious five-star ‘eco-lodge’ in the jungle was apparently not enough to save the couple’s relationship.

The former couple were first linked in October last year, weeks after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where the now exes shared an on-screen kiss.