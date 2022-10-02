Kim Kardashian gives a behind-the-scenes look at Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show

Kim Kardashian was surrounded by her loved ones as she gave a behind-the-scenes look at Dolce & Gabbana’s SS/23 Milan Fashion Week show on Instagram last week.

The reality star, 41, who has worked in partnership with the couture fashion house, was seen in an instant surrounded by her children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Businesswoman Kim, who shares her offspring with rapper ex Kanye West, 45, wore a gleaming black dress with embellished details as she sat in front of an elaborate mirror with her kids.

Family Affair: Kim Kardashian, 41, gave a behind-the-scenes look at last week’s Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show on Instagram on Instagram, sharing a photo of her children (LR: Psalm, three, Chicago, four, Kim, Saint, six, and North, nine)

In another photo, the SKIMS co-founder was seen posing alongside some of the hottest models from the show, while in another photo she was seen with her mother Kris Jenner, 66, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 38.

Kardashian-Jenner manager Kris showed off her chic sense of style in an all-white ensemble, while Khloe added to the glitz and glamor of the event by donning a bejeweled corset and black turtleneck that she paired with black leggings.

Elsewhere, Kim was seen posing with designers Domenico Dolce, 64, and Stefano Gabbana, 59, as well as a number of collaborators who helped put the show together.

Strike a pose: Another photo showed the co-founder of SKIMS posing next to some hot models from the show

Glitterati: In another, she was seen with mom Kris Jenner, 66 (fourth from right, back row), and sister Khloe Kardashian, 38 (bottom center)

Dolce & Gabbana’s new collection was designed in collaboration with Kim, with the looks featuring a whole host of her signature corseted and distressed pieces – while models donned a ‘KIM’ choker as they took to the catwalk at last week’s show.

And if they post a limited collection on their website after the show, shoppers can now pick up a £150 Dolce & Gabbana t-shirt with a print of Kim eating pasta.

The show, also streamed live via Instagram, opened with dramatic lights flickering, paparazzi camera clicks and sound effects of “We love you Kim” screams, before a video exploded on a screen as the models took to the catwalk.

Works: Dolce & Gabbana’s new collection was designed in collaboration with Kim (Kim is seen with designers Domenico Dolce, 64 (second from right) and Stefano Gabbana, 59 (second from left)

Fashion set: Kim was seen backstage with some of the staff helping put the show together

The collaboration, dubbed “Ciao, Kim,” has been teased over social media in recent days — with a slew of vintage Hollywood-style ads featuring Kim.

She once again channeled iconic actress Marilyn Monroe in the new campaign, even projecting her face onto the building of Dolce & Gabbana’s store in Milan.

And as the epitome of Italian glamour, an ad showed her peroxide-blonde hair bundled up as she ate a cone of traditional gelato, surrounded by hunting paparazzi.

Production: The show, which was also streamed live via Instagram, opened with dramatic lights flickering, paparazzi camera click sounds, and sound effects of “We love you Kim” screams

Greeting her audience: Kim took the stage after the models walked and looked stunning in her black square neck dress

Looks good: Her now platinum locks were bunched up in a high beehive style bun, while two sections of hair were left straight down to frame her face

Kim took the stage after the models walked and looked stunning in her black square neck dress – which featured a center back slit and a thin strap design.

She paired the stunning look with black heeled boots that hung from her lower leg, before adding a statement cross necklace and matching earrings.

Her now platinum locks were bundled in a high beehive style bun, while two sections of hair were left straight down to frame her face.

Celebrity Friends: Kim paired a stunning look with black heeled boots hanging from her lower leg before adding a statement cross necklace and matching earrings

Arm-in-arm: Kim posed backstage with Italian singer and actress Carla Bruni, 54, who wore a navy blue jacket and trousers

Style Icon: Kim sparkled in her shiny black dress last Saturday as she took to the runway to bow after the Dolce & Gabbana show

The beauty added a glamorous makeup palette when she saw the Sicilian piazza show alongside designers Stefano and Domenico.

Kim was supported at the event by her proud mother Kris who wore a bright white tailored suit, complete with a chic tie and blazer.

Her beau Corey Gamble matched his partner of eight years, as he also opted for an all-white look for the occasion, before moving to the front row.

Support: Kim’s mom Kris Jenner and Kim’s kids were front row for the show

Chic: Kris looked amazing in a white suit

It’s not the first time Dolce & Gabbana has teamed up with the Kardashian clan.

The brand created eldest sister Kourtney’s iconic wedding dress earlier this year for her Portofino wedding to Travis Barker.

The whole family was outfitted with high-end brand ensembles and even stayed in the villa L’Ulivetta – which is owned by the brand.