Kim Kardashian gives daughter North West a loving hug after North’s art class in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West showed how close they are on Tuesday after North’s art class in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old reality icon and her nine-year-old daughter were able to grin from ear to ear as they laughed as they walked back to their car.

In between the playful commotion, Kim shared a sweet hug with her daughter, who seemed to be having the time of her life.

Kim combined her love for high fashion with casual comfort for a day out.

She was draped in a loose-fitting black and white Balenciaga shirt with white spots and thick stripes running down the elbow-length sleeves, while the chest was decorated with the house’s logo.

She kept on theme with her baggy black sports shorts, which had similar stripes down the sides of the legs.

Kim continued to wear her shoulder-length platinum-dyed locks, though her middle part revealed a hint of her return of her raven roots, complementing her ensemble. She also let two thick locks dangle from either side of her face to emphasize her minimalist makeup look.

Kim blocked out the bright sun with a set of large black sunglasses with a futuristic look.

She completed her austere look with simple black shoes and she wore the black backpack, although it was not clear whether it belonged to her or her daughter.

North rocked a edgier look with ripped light blue jeans and cozy black slippers.

Kim’s daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, also wore an oversized black graphic tee, partially covered by her long raven braids.

North spiced up her fashionable hairdo by adding white criss-cross ribbons to two thick braids that framed her face.

Although her mother seemed to be having a good time, Kim eventually tried to get north in their white luxury vehicle.

Over the weekend, Kim revealed some of the fruits of North’s art lesson by posting photos of her latest sketches. The drawing featured what appeared to be alien faces, and North had black braids attached to the drawings while apparently using a photo of Rihanna as a reference.

The drawings appeared to be for her father Kanye’s Yeezy brand, though he may not have asked for the designs.

Besides North, Kim Saint, shares six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three, with her former husband, though they didn’t join her on the outing.

The Skims founder and the superstar rapper started dating in 2012 and tied the knot the following year. They appeared to have split up sometime in 2020, following Kanye’s increasingly erratic behavior, struggle with mental illness and his doomed presidential campaign, which was widely mocked. Kim filed for divorce early last year.

Her boyfriend Pete Davidson was also missing from the pickup. A source recently told e! News that the lovebirds are “still going strong and making it work.”

“When they’re apart, they communicate constantly,” the two continued, “FaceTime consistently” and “always get quick phone calls when they can.”

Staying Close: Her boyfriend Pete Davidson was also missing from the pickup. A source recently told E! News that the lovebirds are ‘still going strong and making it work’.