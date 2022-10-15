Kim Kardashian gets fright as intruder NEARLY makes it into her Hidden Hills mansion

An intruder nearly reached Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home on Saturday morning before being apprehended by security.

He mysteriously managed to get through the entrance to her gated community and onto her estate, where the guards stopped him just a few steps from Kim’s door.

Security was able to restrain the man after a struggle and he was arrested around 11 a.m. that morning, sources reported TMZ.

Horror: An intruder nearly reached Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home on Saturday morning before being apprehended by security

It is unknown at this time whether Kim or the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West were on the property at the time.

After being removed from the scene in handcuffs, the intruder – who insiders say was in love with Kim – was charged with trespassing and assault.

Apparently, the sheriff’s officers in the area were already aware of this particular man, whom they previously saw on surveillance footage.

Kim and Kanye bought the Malibu complex in December 2014, just months after their wedding in Florence, and according to People paid $20 million.

Clean-shaven: He mysteriously managed to get through the entrance to her gated community and onto her estate, where the guards stopped him just a few steps from Kim’s door

She filed for divorce last February after months of rumors that their marriage was on the rocks, and in October 2021, the news came that she was keeping the house.

The spread is decorated in an eerily antiseptic style that Kim once described as “minimal monastery” while doing Vogue’s 73 Questions.

Her personal bathroom is so large that she hosted a spa party in it this summer to celebrate her friend Olivia Pierson’s birthday.

The expansive bathroom features floor-to-ceiling windows with dazzling views of a lush lavender grove planted on the doorstep.

Kim’s final touch with the danger of fame comes months after a bombshell interview with one of the perpetrators of her infamous 2016 Paris robbery.

Yunis Abbas is one of 12 elderly men arrested for the burglary in which Kim was tied up and gagged at gunpoint.

The gang of thieves now known as the “grandpa robbers” looted $10 million worth of jewelry from her luxurious hotel suite.

“Because she was throwing money away, I was there to pick it up, and that was that,” Abbas said. VICE News, and added with a chuckle, “Guilty? No, I don’t care.’

He also revealed details of the robbery itself, claiming Kim’s “secretary” tried to call help – but called 911 despite being in France.

When asked about celebrities posting about their valuables online, Abbas said, “They should be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it.”

When asked about celebrities posting about their valuables on the internet, Abbas defiantly argued, “They should be a little less scruffy to people who can’t afford it. For some people it’s provocative.’

Kim reportedly experienced flashbacks after the robbery, where she feared she would be raped or killed.

She told David Letterman that the experience made her so “paranoid” for a year that she would constantly have “half a dozen” security guards at her home.

Last year, five years after the robbery, she revealed that she was still so scarred by the incident that she no longer keeps jewelry at home, even in a safe.

She insisted “never have expensive items in her house” and “as for jewelry, if I wear something, it’s borrowed” or “it’s fake.”