Kim Kardashian gets booed by the crowd at LA Rams football game with son Saint

Kim Kardashian was booed at the Sunday Los Angeles Rams game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 41-year-old was showed on the Jumbotron during the game, smiling and waving at the crowd – who booed her.

The billionaire did not react to the audience, appearing unfazed.

The booing occurred after cameras panned from John Legend, who was at the game with his four-year-old son Miles, to Kim.

She smiled, blew a kiss and waved when she was shown on the Jumbotron, spawning a loud negative reaction from the crowd.

She sat besides her son Saint, six, a box seat at SoFi Stadium.

Actor Stephen Amell commented on the booing via his Twitter, writing: ‘Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game.’

Adorable: John was shown on the Jumbotron during the game

Adding: ‘Being booed at a sporting even is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous.’

Bethenny Frankel also shared her opinion on, writing: ‘Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime. The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children.’

‘Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought,’ Bethenny wrote.

Kim made a show-stopping appearance as she stylishly attended the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium after her ex Kanye West was embroiled in another controversy with shock anti-Semitic outburst which left him suspended on both Twitter and Instagram.

The beauty was decked out from head to toe in Balenciaga pieces, while her son showed his support for the LA Rams by wearing the team’s blue color.

The mother of four, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, and North, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye, donned a luxurious ensemble to attend the game.

She slipped into a pair of figure-hugging Balenciaga leggings that contained a gray stripe, along with the brand’s logo printed on the waistline.

The activewear piece, which is priced around $795, showcased her fit physique and curves.

Kim added a long-sleeved shirt and added a Balenciaga sports bra on top for a stylish edge to her ensemble. The sports bra can be purchased at $650.

For an additional pop of color, the TV personality carried a vibrant blue $3000 Balenciaga crocodile handbag, also showing her support for the LA Rams.

To accessorize her look for the special outing, the talented beauty donned a pair of large, black sunglasses.

Her blonde locks were parted in the middle, allowing her hair to fall straight past her shoulders.

Kim slipped into a pair of high-heeled, black ankle boots to complete her overall ensemble for the game.

Her son, Saint, appeared to be in high spirits as he donned a blue, printed T-shirt to support the LA Rams. He added a large blue necklace for an added accessory piece.

Later on in the day, Saint donned a Rams number five jersey along with a cap, and posed for a small photo session wearing the outfit.

Shortly after kickoff, Kim and Saint were pictured sitting in the stands and cheering on their team.

The SKIMS founder was seen filming her son as he excitedly jumped up and down when the LA Rams scored or threw a successful pass.

Following the game, Kim took Saint down to the field to take a few memorable snaps. She could be seen kneeling down on the turf to get perfect angles for the photos.

The mother son duo appeared to be in high spirits as they enjoyed a relaxing Sunday outing to watch the beloved sport.

Kim also shared an assortment of photos and videos onto her own Instagram story that captured a few moments during the day.

The star, who is in the process of studying law, gave a behind the scenes glimpse of her time at the LA Rams game on her Instagram to her 331 million followers.

She shared a snap that she had taken when the two stepped down onto the field in the crowded stadium. Saint was pictured next to a friend who had also attended the anticipated game. The two adorably posed next to the end zone.

Kim also shared a photo of her Rams merchandise, with her Balenciaga bag placed in the middle of the items.

A few reels were uploaded, where she filmed Saint celebrating the Rams scoring a touchdown. He could be seen jumping up and down, while waving his hands in the air as he supported the team.

The businesswoman gave a look of her viewpoint of the field from their seats in the large stadium.

Kim and her son’s outing to the football game on Sunday occurred not long after Kanye, also known as Ye, came under fire for his recent anti-Semitic tweet against the Jewish community.

The blowback from A-listers came as both Twitter and Instagram face huge criticism at their apparent reluctance to delete anti-Semitic comments from the site.

West was today barred from posting on his Twitter account after the shocking threats – just hours after being restricted on Instagram.

In a post, that has since been removed by Twitter, Kanye wrote: ‘I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.’

He added: ‘The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.

‘You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.’

Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about the timing of West’s words, coming a week after Yom Kippur, adding: ‘Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide.’

Comedian Sarah Silverman and Frozen star Josh Gad have come forward to denounce Kanye West’s anti-Semitic Twitter outburst.

Silverman, 51, tweeted: ‘Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud.’

Hours after posting, West was locked out of his Twitter account – as Jewish celebrities and politicians condemned him for the vile online abuse.

A Twitter spokesman said of West’s remarks: ‘The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.’ This means that the rapper will be unable to post.

