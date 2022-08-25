Kim Kardashian flaunts her tiny waistline in the newly launched Skims bodysuit

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in a new photo series to promote the launch of her ‘essential’ bodysuits for her brand SKIMS on Instagram on Thursday.

The reality star, 41, donned one of her long-sleeved bodysuits, which are now on sale on her brand’s website.

The mum of four showed off her slim waist as she modeled an off-the-shoulder one-piece from her new collection, which comes in a variety of colors.

New launch: Kim Kardashian, 41, looked stunning as she modeled her new bodysuit collection which launched earlier on Thursday

Two other pieces in the collection are a crew-neck, thin-strap bodysuit, which costs $68.

Another one-piece is a crew-neck, long-sleeved bodysuit, priced slightly higher at $78 for the extra material.

Kim modeled the off-the-shoulder long-sleeved bodysuit in onyx black, and can also be had for $78.

In addition to black, the collection includes a variety of other colours, such as marble white, mink and talc.

Beautiful: The businesswoman promoted the launch of her new bodysuit collection, which is available in a variety of styles and colors

Kim’s silver-platinum hair was parted in the middle and brushed her shoulders into a stylish bob. With the lighting, her hair color seemed almost metallic gray.

A caption has been added to the SKIMS Instagram post to explain the collection in detail.

“Introducing new SKIMS solutions you’ll swear by: three all-new lightweight, second-skin bodysuits are here to keep you cool in the summer and comfortable in the fall.”

The caption concluded with a description that there are a total of three styles and four different colors to choose from.

Focus: Kim takes time to not only balance her busy work schedule, but also raise her four children, who she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West; depicted in Skims

SKIMS was founded by Kim and officially launched in 2019. The brand sells a multitude of items, such as swimwear, clothing and loungewear.

The hardworking mom takes time to balance her business life and raise her four children who she shares with ex-husband, Kanye West, who is also going through Ye.

Kim recently split from Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, earlier this month in August.

A source close to the couple at the time of the breakup explained to Us Weekly that the two are still on good terms.

“There was really no drama between them when they decided to split up,” the insider explains. “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup.’

Single: The reality star and comedian, Pete Davidson, recently split, earlier this month in August; seen in april

Following her recent split, a source recently revealed to: e! News that Kim is ready to re-enter the dating world.

“Kim has said she’s ready to date, but it has to be the right person who understands her life,” the insider said.

“She’s not jeopardizing her freedom at the moment,” the source added, explaining that the entrepreneur feels comfortable waiting while he focuses on her work and her family.

The beauty stars in season two of the hit Hulu series, The Kardashians, which will premiere on the popular streaming site later next month on September 22.