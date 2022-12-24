Kim Kardashian flaunts her fit figure and shows off her wild side in a leopard print bodysuit

<!–

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her amazing figure in a striking leopard print bodysuit and matching over-the-knee high-heeled boots on Saturday.

The 42-year-old reality star, who recently settled her divorce from rapper Kanye West, showed her wild side in three dazzling images.

“Believe in you,” she captioned the post in the same outfit she wore in September during Milan Fashion Week.

Sexy animal: Kim Kardashian showed off her amazing figure on Saturday in a leopard print bodysuit and matching high heel boots

Kim’s ensemble consisted of a sheer polo-neck bodystocking in the same print.

The businesswoman wore her platinum blonde hair over her shoulders with a curl at the end and opted for a little makeup to emphasize her beautiful features.

Kim made sure to turn around in the second shot to show off her best features while looking seductively over her shoulder.

In another sexy pose, the beauty showed off her best pouting face as she crouched on the floor and balanced on her toes while resting one hand against the wall.

From behind: The 42-year-old beauty showed off her best assets as she looked seductively over her shoulder

Delightful: The beauty balanced on her toes as she crouched against the wall with one hand, showing off her best pouting face

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the star.

Paris Hilton wrote: ‘That’s hot (fire emoji)’

Earlier this week, Kim asked her 335 million Instagram fans what color she should dye her hair.

The founder of SKIMS wrote ‘Thoughts on Honey? Should I dye my hair platinum again or go dark?’

She looks good in any color: Kim asked her 335 million fans what color she should dye her hair last Saturday

In the images, the mother-of-four looked amazing as usual in a turquoise Bjork shirt rolled up to show off her sculpted abs and arms.

Kim put her naturally flawless complexion on display with smokey eye makeup and appeared to have modified her leather pants with scissors when the waistband was removed for added flair and a lower waist.

Last week, the cute mom showed off her vacation as she posed with her kids and nieces in matching red front pajamas festive family snaps.