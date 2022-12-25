Kim Kardashian exudes glamor in a sparkly dress on Christmas Eve as she unveils new brunette locks

Kim Kardashian showed off her dazzling Christmas Eve attire in a behind-the-scenes video shared on her Instagram story, while also revealing her freshly dyed brunette hair after recently coloring her locks honey blonde.

The reality star, 42, filmed herself taking a selfie video to give her 337 million followers a peek at her sparkly, fitted dress she chose to wear for the evening’s festivities.

Earlier in the day, the TV personality showed off her fit physique and sporty curves one-of-a-kind leopard print bodysuit as she posed for a new photo series that was also shared on the popular social media platform.

Party: Kim Kardashian, 42, uploaded a glimpse of her Christmas Eve party dress to her Instagram story on Saturday

Va va voom: She let her jaw drop in her beautiful dress

The Kardashians star is dressed to impress in a form-fitting, silver sparkly gown with an asymmetrical neckline.

The eye-catching dress, which shimmered under the bright lights in the reel, featured a thick belt on the right side, while the left consisted of a thin, flat belt.

‘We are back!’ exclaimed Kim at the beginning of the first clip shared on her Instagram stories on Saturday. She then blew a kiss toward the camera as the video came to an end.

Celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton, was also tagged in the clip and could be seen standing behind the star as he tweaked her wavy locks.

Pose! The star showed off her entire dress in a TikTok video

Throw your hands in the air! She had fun together with her daughter North

Having fun: The reality star posed in the glittering dress as she filmed a quick selfie video to show off the gorgeous dress

‘We’re back’: During the first Instagram story, the beauty announced, ‘We’re back!’ which may have been a reference to her return to her natural brunette hair color

She also showed off the dress in its entirety on her TikTok account, where she posted a video of her playing with her daughter.

Kim recently dyed her hair honey blonde after sporting platinum blonde. Earlier this month, however, she jumped to Instagram to share a post while contemplating her next hair color.

“Thoughts about honey? Should I dye my hair platinum again or go dark?’ she had penned the caption for her followers, while also sharing pictures of herself showing off the honey blonde locks.

In her latest Instagram stories, the mother of four seemed to have made the decision to go back to her natural brunette tan.

Her makeup was elegantly done for the Christmas Eve party, consisting of a thick coat of black mascara on both her lower and upper lashes, and a bronze eyeshadow to make her eyes pop.

She also opted for a warm pink blush and highlighter to accentuate her cheekbones, and added a nude shade to her lips for a finishing touch.

New hair color: Earlier this month, she jumped to Instagram as she pondered her next hair color, writing, “Thoughts on Honey? Should I dye my hair platinum again or go dark?’

Dazzling: As Kim filmed the selfie video, her silver dress shimmered under the bright lights in the room

A kiss: As the clip ended, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star blew a kiss to the phone’s camera

To ensure that her sparkly dress is the main centerpiece of the festivities, Kim chose not to wear any flashy necklaces or earrings. Instead, the beauty adorned her hand with a pair of sparkling rings.

In addition to showing off her ensemble on Instagram, the star also embraced the holiday season by sharing a short TikTok video with her daughter, North West.

In the six-second clip, which has currently 1.9 million views, Kim and her nine-year-old mini-me utter the words to the popular sound “It’s time,” which then leads to Mariah Carey’s classic hit song, All I Want For Christmas is you.

The SKIMS founder wrapped her right arm around North, who also wore a sparkly sequin ensemble. You could see her hairdresser adding some finishing touches to her long locks with a curling iron as they were cut.

Dressed to impress: In a second Instagram story shared on Christmas Eve, Kim gave her 337 million followers a second close-up of her dress

Family time: The star also embraced the holiday season by sharing a short TikTok video with her daughter North West

Getting ready: Kim and North uttered the words to the trending sound “It’s time,” which then led to Mariah Carey’s classic hit, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Kim wasn’t the only one showing off her dress for the party, as her daughter North also uploaded a solo clip of herself on TikTok with a before and after video of herself getting ready.

The clip started with North wearing casual attire, then transitioned to her all decked out in a sparkly, dark gray ensemble teamed with dazzling necklaces.

Over the course of the video, she mumbled the words with another trending sound: “Girl, I’m the big va’s man.” The lyrics are from the song Are you That Somebody by Aaliyah.

Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, also shared behind-the-scenes content on her own social media platform. She shared a glimpse of her gorgeous red dress and diamond necklace she chose for the night.

She was seen holding a miniature Christmas ornament in a clip, humorously explaining, “I’m the first one here.”

Kylie Jenner also uploaded a mirror selfie on Christmas Eve as both she and her daughter, Stormi, wore matching gold and black dresses for the festive celebration.

Also dressed for the party: Kim’s daughter, North, also uploaded a solo clip of herself on TikTok with a before and after video of herself getting ready

Sparkling Ensemble: The clip started with North wearing casual attire, then transitioned to her all decked out in a sparkly dark gray ensemble teamed with dazzling necklaces

Special get-together: Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian also shared some behind-the-scenes content on her own social media platform