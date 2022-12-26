Kim Kardashian Expresses Frustration That People Got Mad That She Didn’t Try To ‘Cancel’ Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian addressed her response to the call for not speaking fast enough about Balenciaga’s ‘disturbing’ ad campaign that featured a boy holding a teddy bear dressed in a BDSM outfit.

Despite speaking out against the controversial images, the reality star, 42, said she was still criticized while appearing on Monday’s episode of the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast.

Initially, the businesswoman said she did not know what was happening because she “is not in this campaign” and felt that she was “fully denouncing” child pornography.

Still, he said “people got mad” that he didn’t call for the brand to be canceled or post “fuck you Balenciaga.”

“There is absolutely nowhere an ounce to play with anything with children like any sexualization of children,” the SKIMS founder made clear. ‘There is not an ounce of it that should be in our brains, in our society. I understand.’

She continued: “I couldn’t have been clearer, this is horrible, this is disturbing.”

Despite telling her more than 337 million Instagram followers that she was “disgusted” by the controversial ad last month, Kim said that “no matter what” she says, “there are going to be people who will have a problem” with what she says.

The mother-of-four also spoke about the grueling cost of being drawn into a ‘narrative’ that has nothing to do with her.

Despite his best efforts, he said he knows he can lean on his family and talk about “life” and what makes them “happy.”

“The closer we are, the more we can disconnect from everything,” he explained. “We have these deep conversations about what’s going on in the world.”

Ultimately, he says, “You always have to live your authentic life and not worry about all these opinions.”

Earlier in the interview, Kardashian admitted that co-parenting with ex Kanye West has been “really fucking hard.”

‘I had the best father and I had the best memories and the best experience and that’s all I want for my children. As long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them, you know,” she said.

The star added: ‘So if you don’t know the things being said or what’s going on in the world, why would it bring you that energy? You know, that’s like some really heavy, heavy adult shit. That they’re not ready to, like, deal.’

Kim opened up about how she has protected her ex-spouse to protect her children.

“I will protect that to the end of the Earth for as long as I can,” he said.

Kim has really gone out of her way to keep her kids out of the drama and even calls her ‘best friends’ the teachers at her school, who keep her up to date on what the kids are talking about.

She revealed: ‘None of the [other] kids have ever said something to my kids, when things fall over i protect things as far as tvs and content that is on. Is [a fulltime job].’

She opened up when she admitted: ‘[It’s] it’s worth it because of course I want to disassociate myself from specific thoughts and things that are said because that’s not me, but at the same time in my house, I might be going through something, but if we go to school and they want to listen to the music of her dad no matter what’s going on in the world i gotta have that smile on my face and play her music and sing and act like nothing is wrong.

‘As soon as I leave them I can have a good cry.’

He later got emotional again when he said his children will thank him years later for not publicly criticizing their father.

Last month, Kim and Kanye finally settled their divorce after an ugly public battle that has dragged on for nearly two years since they broke up.

The couple have now reached an agreement on custody of their four children, parenting plans and the division of their multi-million dollar real estate portfolio.

Kardashian will get $200,000 in monthly support, TMZ reported on November 29 after reviewing court documents. West, 45, and Kardashian will share joint custody and have “equal access” to their four children.

The initiates said TMZ that Kardashian will have custody of the children most of the time.

Under the terms of the agreement, West will be responsible for 50 percent of the educational and security costs of the four children.

West and Kardashian agreed to attend mediation in case they had a disagreement about paternity, according to the outlet. If one does not attend the session, the attending parent will be able to make the decision on the subject in question.

Kim married Kanye in Florence, Italy in 2014 and had four children with him. She finally filed to end the marriage in February 2021.