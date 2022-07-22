Kim Kardashian emerges from a self-care session at Epione skin care clinic in LA

Kim Kardashian tried to stay inconspicuous in a black zip-up hoodie after visiting her longtime cosmetic dermatologist Simon Ourian at the Epione skin care clinic.

After her pamper session on Thursday, the reality star, 42, stepped out of the doctor’s office looking fresh under black sunglasses as she sipped an iced coffee.

As she walked back to her car next to a guard, who led her to the passenger seat, the mother of four’s platinum blonde bob looked bouncy and full.

Kylie Jenner’s older sister showed off her sun-kissed glow, which she picked up from her recent trip to Far North Queensland to visit her lovely Pete Davidson over the weekend.

Olivia Pierson, who appeared on the reality series WAGS between 2015 and 2017, was also spotted at the skin care clinic and with her cousin, Natalie Halcro.

The duo are both friends with Kardashian and Pierson even appeared on the June 9 episode of The Kardashians while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Kardashian’s latest sighting comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed that the SKIMS founder’s elite security team was working around the clock to ensure she stayed under the radar after landing in Cairns on Saturday morning on her private jet.

Sources close to Kim have revealed that she “didn’t want anyone to know she was in Australia” and she went out of her way to make sure she wasn’t photographed.

“This is the one percent of the time she doesn’t want to worry about glamorous clothes and just want to switch off,” they said.

The source added: “She is only here to spend time with Pete and has no plans to leave the hotel. It’s a very quiet trip and she doesn’t want to be disturbed.’

“Kim likes to say ‘hi’ when you meet her, but she definitely doesn’t want her to be photographed on this trip.”

Kim was originally going to meet Davidson at the Silky Oaks Lodge in Mossman, but she has reportedly moved to the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, Port Douglas for added privacy.

Before checking in, hotel employees were asked to sign NDAs with the production company working on Pete’s new film.

Resort employees were also instructed not to ask the Hollywood stars for selfies or autographs and not to post anything on their social media accounts.

On the rare trips Kim made from Port Douglas, Kim used decoys to avoid detection and entered and exited the hotel’s loading dock, which was off-limits to resort guests.

Kim was driven around in a very unattractive 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Wagon, valued at approximately AUD$42,990 (USD$29,650).

The car, which has tinted windows, was parked Tuesday near Kim’s private villa at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, Port Douglas, and was covered in mud and dirt.

Davidson has been to Cairns to film the comedy Wizards! with Orlando Bloom.

Her security details have been cut even further, driving 2020 Kia Carnival Wagons, worth AUD$47,480 (USD$32,718).

The American star “wasn’t happy” with the car choice but “arranged” due to the limited number of cars available to rent in Cairns, a source told the Daily Mail Australia.

She was hoping for a tinted black Mercedes Benz bus, but none was available.

Should an eagle-eyed paparazzo catch the car, Kim and her security team drove slowly through the city’s narrow roads, circling roundabouts several times to keep people from following her.

Kim and Pete needed a vehicle that could take them over steep hills and through the jungle to Pete’s movie set in Cape Tribulation, Far North Queensland.

Kim started dating Pete after she split from Kanye and guested an episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2021

Davidson has been to Cairns to film the comedy Wizards! with Orlando Bloom.

“It’s only been a short visit, but she’s very excited to be going,” a source told DailyMail.com this week.

“They have both been so busy with work commitments so this is a much needed break and they are looking forward to the time together,” the insider added.

The beloved duo has been separated for four weeks as he is filming a new project with Orlando Bloom.