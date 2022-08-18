Kim Kardashian embarrasses daughter North, nine, and niece Penelope, ten, as she sings in the car

Kim Kardashian was in full mom mode on Thursday lip-syncing to the radio while driving with daughter North and niece Penelope.

“Sing it girls!” the SKIMS mogul, 41, was heard saying in a funny clip posted to her Instagram on Thursday as she dug into Versace on the Floor by Bruno Mars.

Her nine-year-old daughter, however, was not amused by her mother’s antics as she jokingly pleaded from the back of the swanky Lamborghini, ‘Mom! Mom, please remove that!’

Free Concert: Kim Kardashian was in full mom mode on Thursday while lip-syncing to the radio while driving with daughter North and niece Penelope

Meanwhile, ten-year-old Penelope — daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick — seemed to have more patience for her aunt’s vocal abilities, smiling as she watched the mother-daughter exchange take place.

Towards the end of the video, North – who Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West – appeared to give her mother the fig sign, prompting Kim to give a shocked expression.

The Kardashians star used the devil horn filter for the clip and simply captioned the video with a microphone emoji.

Riding with mom: ‘Sing it girls!’ the SKIMS mogul, 41, was heard saying in a funny clip posted to her Instagram on Thursday as she grooved to Versace on the Floor by Bruno Mars

Mother’s Antics: Her nine-year-old daughter, however, was not amused by her mother’s antics as she jokingly pleaded from the back of the chic Lamborghini, ‘Mom! Mom, please remove that!’

The reality TV beauty wore a relaxed ensemble for her day with the kids, wearing a simple black tank top and sunglasses with a loop on the collar.

She wore her platinum blonde locks in a chic bob, and usually seemed to go fresh-faced for the outing, with just a little shine on her pout.

Aside from North, the businesswoman also shares daughter Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, with the rapper Donda, 45. Although Kim initially filed a petition to end their marriage in February 2021, the process is still pending. always underway.

On top of that: Towards the end of the video, North – who Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West – appeared to give her mother the fig sign, prompting Kim to give a shocked expression

Relaxed: The reality TV beauty donned a relaxed ensemble for her day with the kids, sporting a simple black tank top and sunglasses with a loop on the collar

Filtered fun: The Kardashians star used the devil horn filter for the clip and simply captioned the video with a microphone emoji

It comes after recent reports that Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, won’t be a big part of The Kardashians’ second season on Hulu, set to begin streaming on September 22.

A source told The New York Post’s Page Six column ‘He is in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Piet.’

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor makes a brief appearance in the season two trailer, but the insider goes on to say that he is not expected to be on screen much on the show as he is a private person.

Kim and Pete had met briefly before hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Co-parenting: Kim shares North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, 45. Although Kim initially filed to end the marriage in February 2021, the process is still pending in progress

They started dating after sharing a kiss onstage during a Princess Jasmine and Aladdin skit when the SKKN founder said she was “a little excited.”

The couple saw each other during the filming of season one of The Kardashians, but he was heard on the phone and not seen.

The source has also tried to clear up any rumors that started after the couple split earlier this month, claiming the parting was amicable and a “mutual decision”.

Kim is also said to be “very supportive” of The Freak Brothers star’s decision to seek therapy after the online bullying he received from Kanye.

Won’t see him: Meanwhile, the star’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, will reportedly not be a big part of The Kardashians’ second season, following their split earlier this month

Pete has previously revealed that he suffers from borderline personality disorder, which includes self-esteem issues, difficulty controlling emotions and behavior and a pattern of unstable relationships, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The source said: ‘Kanye was very damaging. He posted negative stuff – now add thousands upon thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to solve something like that.’

The rapper continued his online persecution of the former SNL star, whom he called Skete, after learning of the couple’s breakup by posting a fake New York Times story on Instagram with the headline “Skete Davidson dead on 28-28.” age’.

Meanwhile, Kim is said to be “very supportive” of Pete’s decision to enter therapy.