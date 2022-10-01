WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Kim Kardashian puts on a brown cropped jacket and sweatpants as she leaves North’s basketball game

Entertainment
By Merry

Kim Kardashian looks stylish in a brown cropped sports jacket and high-waisted joggers as she leaves daughter North’s basketball game

By Callum Wells for Mailonline

Published: 09:38, October 1, 2022 | Updated: 09:58, October 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kim Kardashian put her best fashion leg forward as she left Friday at her daughter North’s basketball game in Los Angeles.

The reality star, 41, looked stylish in a brown short sports jacket with black trims, which she paired with matching high-waisted joggers.

She increased her height in heeled Balenciaga crocs and framed her face with oversized black sunglasses as she got into her silver car.

Rising: Kim Kardashian looked stylish in a tan cropped jacket and high-waisted joggers as she left her daughter North's basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday

Rising: Kim Kardashian looked stylish in a tan cropped jacket and high-waisted joggers as she left her daughter North’s basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday

The founder of Skims tied her chocolate locks into a sleek ponytail and had a full-blown makeup on perfectly.

She also shares son Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Later that day, she celebrated the anniversary of her late father Robert’s death with an adorable throwback and cards they’d exchanged over the years.

Beauty: The founder of Skims tied her chocolate locks into a sleek ponytail and had a full-blown makeup on perfectly

Beauty: The founder of Skims tied her chocolate locks into a sleek ponytail and had a full-blown makeup on perfectly

Beauty: The founder of Skims tied her chocolate locks into a sleek ponytail and had a full-blown makeup on perfectly

Looks good: She increased her height with heeled Balenciaga crocodiles and framed her face with oversized black sunglasses as she climbed into her silver car

Looks good: She increased her height with heeled Balenciaga crocodiles and framed her face with oversized black sunglasses as she climbed into her silver car

Looks good: She increased her height with heeled Balenciaga crocodiles and framed her face with oversized black sunglasses as she climbed into her silver car

In a 2002 Father’s Day card, she wrote, “Dad, I want you to know how much I appreciate what you do for me. I like working for you!’

Claiming to have kept every card she wrote to him, Kim continued, ‘I love you and Happy Father’s Day! Kimberly.’

The fashion icon also shared a note from the lawyer to her Story, though his handwriting was undecipherable.

Adorable: Later that day, she marked the anniversary of her late father Robert's death with an adorable throwback and cards they'd exchanged over the years

Adorable: Later that day, she marked the anniversary of her late father Robert's death with an adorable throwback and cards they'd exchanged over the years

Adorable: Later that day, she marked the anniversary of her late father Robert’s death with an adorable throwback and cards they’d exchanged over the years

Family: He was married to her mother Kris Jenner between 1978 and 1991, and they also share children Kourtney (center), Khloe (left) and Rob (KIm, right)

Family: He was married to her mother Kris Jenner between 1978 and 1991, and they also share children Kourtney (center), Khloe (left) and Rob (KIm, right)

Family: He was married to her mother Kris Jenner between 1978 and 1991, and they also share children Kourtney (center), Khloe (left) and Rob (KIm, right)

She wrote next to it: ’19 years ago my father passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could barely read with his left handwriting. I love you so much daddy, I can always feel you.’

Kim was 22 when her father Robert died of esophageal cancer on September 30, 2003.

He was married to her mother Kris Jenner between 1978 and 1991 and they also share children Kourtney, Khloe and Rob.

1664678636 704 Kim Kardashian puts on a brown cropped jacket and sweatpants

1664678636 704 Kim Kardashian puts on a brown cropped jacket and sweatpants

Tragic: Kim was 22 when her father Robert died of esophageal cancer on September 30, 2003

Tragic: Kim was 22 when her father Robert died of esophageal cancer on September 30, 2003

Heartbreaking: In a 2002 Father’s Day card, she wrote, “Dad, I want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I like working for you!’

Memories: The fashion icon also shared a note from the lawyer with her Story, although his handwriting was undecipherable

Memories: The fashion icon also shared a note from the lawyer with her Story, although his handwriting was undecipherable

Memories: The fashion icon also shared a note from the lawyer with her Story, although his handwriting was undecipherable

You might also like More from author
More Stories

A Current Affair host now down to…

Merry

M&S gives Holly Willoughby a new…

Merry

The Masked Dancer: Steph McGovern is…

Merry
1 of 5,034

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More