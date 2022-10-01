Kim Kardashian puts on a brown cropped jacket and sweatpants as she leaves North’s basketball game

<!–

Kim Kardashian put her best fashion leg forward as she left Friday at her daughter North’s basketball game in Los Angeles.

The reality star, 41, looked stylish in a brown short sports jacket with black trims, which she paired with matching high-waisted joggers.

She increased her height in heeled Balenciaga crocs and framed her face with oversized black sunglasses as she got into her silver car.

Rising: Kim Kardashian looked stylish in a tan cropped jacket and high-waisted joggers as she left her daughter North’s basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday

The founder of Skims tied her chocolate locks into a sleek ponytail and had a full-blown makeup on perfectly.

She also shares son Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Later that day, she celebrated the anniversary of her late father Robert’s death with an adorable throwback and cards they’d exchanged over the years.

Beauty: The founder of Skims tied her chocolate locks into a sleek ponytail and had a full-blown makeup on perfectly

Looks good: She increased her height with heeled Balenciaga crocodiles and framed her face with oversized black sunglasses as she climbed into her silver car

In a 2002 Father’s Day card, she wrote, “Dad, I want you to know how much I appreciate what you do for me. I like working for you!’

Claiming to have kept every card she wrote to him, Kim continued, ‘I love you and Happy Father’s Day! Kimberly.’

The fashion icon also shared a note from the lawyer to her Story, though his handwriting was undecipherable.

Adorable: Later that day, she marked the anniversary of her late father Robert’s death with an adorable throwback and cards they’d exchanged over the years

Family: He was married to her mother Kris Jenner between 1978 and 1991, and they also share children Kourtney (center), Khloe (left) and Rob (KIm, right)

She wrote next to it: ’19 years ago my father passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could barely read with his left handwriting. I love you so much daddy, I can always feel you.’

Kim was 22 when her father Robert died of esophageal cancer on September 30, 2003.

He was married to her mother Kris Jenner between 1978 and 1991 and they also share children Kourtney, Khloe and Rob.

Heartbreaking: In a 2002 Father’s Day card, she wrote, “Dad, I want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I like working for you!’