Kim Kardashian debuts her new Spotify-exclusive criminal justice podcast

Kim Kardashian has expanded her cultural empire with the release of her new Spotify-exclusive podcast on Monday.

The first two episodes of Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith are now available to listeners, and they arrive two years after the 41-year-old reality star signed an exclusive deal with the music and podcast streaming service.

The series, which Kardashian tells, is inspired by her longstanding interest in criminal justice reform and focuses on Kevin Keith, an Ohio man who was sentenced to death for committing a triple murder before former Governor Ted Strickland served his sentence. in lifetime turnover. without parole in 2010.

Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, a producer and fellow criminal justice reform attorney, joins Kardashian in narrating the podcast. Spotify and Tenderfoot TV produce the audio series.

The current show will focus on Keith’s attempts over the years to prove his innocence after he was convicted of three murders in Bucyrus, Ohio, in 1994.

Kim has previously said there was no physical evidence linking the convict, who is currently incarcerated at the Marion Correctional Institution in Ohio, with the crime.

Although concerns over the evidence used against him at trial led former Governor Strickland to reduce his sentence to life in prison, he still faces the risk of dying in prison unless his conviction is overturned.

“I’m really hoping for this podcast just to get your story out there because I think it’s so important for people to understand that… our system is so messed up,” Kardashian said during a conversation with Keith on the podcast, via Variety.

In recent years, Kim has used her passion to reform the justice system by advocating the release of prisoners widely believed to be innocent of the crimes for which they have been convicted.

Part of her plea was to appeal to people in positions of power, including former President Donald Trump.

Her appeal to Trump in 2018 on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson was one of her greatest successes as he subsequently commuted Johnson’s sentence.

She was sentenced to life in prison on a non-violent drug charge and spent 22 years behind bars before Kardashian could secure her freedom.

Keith, the focus of her new podcast, has been in prison for 28 years for a crime he claims to be innocent.

In 2019, Kardashian revealed that she had a chat with Keith about his conviction.

‘Police rushed to judgment when they arrested Kevin,’ she said in a subsequent post from 2020. ‘This innocent man went from a life of freedom to a world turned upside down by a murder trial to death row in less than 4 months. That’s more than enough injustice for one person. OH must correct his mistake before it’s too late.’

Early on during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the fashion star made the case for Keith to be released for his own safety, as Covid-19 raged through prisons, where measures to slow its spread have been particularly lax.

Variety notes that Kim shares how she decided to make her interest in the case public while appearing on Family Feud.

As part of her goal to raise awareness about criminal justice reform, Kardashian and her podcast partner with the organizations Color of Change and Calling All Crows.

Described as the largest online racial justice organization, Color of Change will share facts about wrongful convictions with The System’s fans and listeners.

Calling All Crows is an organization that helps raise awareness about criminal justice reform for music lovers.

Kim’s interest in criminal justice reform arose at the same time as she is studying to get her law license.

In December, she said she passed the Baby Bar exam after failing it multiple times. The test is an essential step to become a lawyer for those who do not study law.

Kardashian’s renewed focus on wrongful convictions comes as she recently faced her own legal troubles.

The SKIMS founder was hit on Monday by the Securities and Exchange Commission with a $1.26 million fine — which she agreed to pay.

The SEC accused her of promoting the cryptocurrency Ethereum Max in June 2021 without revealing that she was paid to promote it.

She was reportedly paid $250,000 for sharing an Instagram Stories post about the cryptocurrency.

As part of the agreement, Kardashian will not be allowed to promote cryptocurrency for three years.

Michael Rhodes, a Kardashian attorney, told DailyMail.com in a statement: “Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC.

“Kardashian has cooperated fully with the SEC from the beginning and she remains willing to do everything she can to assist the SEC in this matter.

“She wanted to get this case behind her to avoid a protracted dispute.

“The agreement she has reached with the SEC allows her to do that so she can continue with her many different business pursuits.”