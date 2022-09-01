Kim Kardashian cuts a chic figure in black bodysuit and trousers with her silver blonde tresses

<!–

She went platinum blonde at the Met Gala in May for her Marilyn Monroe dress moment.

And Kim Kardashian recently changed her hair color from platinum blonde to silver-white blonde.

The 41-year-old businesswoman was spotted in LA in a black jumpsuit with matching pants.

The stunner showed off her slim frame in a sleeveless black bodysuit with a zip detail, revealing her roomy cleavage.

Kim added high-waisted black pants that showed off her small waist; she was wearing matching boots.

Kim styled her silver blonde hair with a light wave center part and opted for minimal makeup.

She was seen on the phone outside a building with a focused look on her face.

In June, Kim revealed that she lost even more weight after changing her lifestyle to fit Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala.

The 41-year-old, who lost 16 pounds in May to fit into the iconic dress, revealed she’s lost another five pounds since then, bringing her total weight loss to 21 pounds.

The reality star shared her lifestyle changes during an extended interview on the Today Show in June.

Kim had revealed at the Met Gala that she had lost 16 pounds in three weeks by cutting out carbs and sugar to fit the iconic dress. – something that was heavily criticized for the message it sent.

Savannah brought up the criticism of the quick and drastic weight loss for a dress and asked Kim what she thought of it.

“Yeah, you know I saw it as a part. I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health and I’ve continued to eat really healthy ever since. I have now lost 21 pounds. I’m not trying to lose weight anymore, but I have more energy than ever. I left out so much sugar. I was eating a lot of junk food. I didn’t even realize it. Lots of fried foods. And I’ve completely changed my lifestyle,” Kim revealed.