Kim Kardashian cheers on daughter North West at basketball game with Sister Khloé and her cousins

Kim Kardashian looked like the doting mom as she cheered on her nine-year-old daughter North West at her final basketball game on Friday night.

In an image uploaded to her Instagram story after the scrimmage, the 42-year-old reality star was seen alongside her sister Khloe, as well as nieces True Thompson, four, and Dream Kardashian, five, and Penelope Disick, ten.

Both Kim and her younger sibling, 38, wore duck faces and shot peace signs at the camera as their friend Natalie Halcro captured the precious moment on camera.

“Go north,” Halcro, 34, captioned the basketball emoji.

While watching her eldest show off her hooping skills, Kim wore an oversized black and white Balenciaga shirt with matching pants, black sneakers and her platinum blonde straightened flawlessly.

After the match, she took North, along with some friends and family, to Nobu in Malibu to celebrate.

Last month, Kim and her ex Kanye West got back together at one of her games and according to TMZ, “they talked occasionally throughout the evening and came across as warm.”

They also stated that the parents kept themselves inconspicuous and did not cheer too much, as if they didn’t want to draw attention to themselves.

At the moment things between Ye and Kim don’t seem to be going well as she recently took to Instagram to wish him a Happy Father’s Day.

Kim shared a photo of her estranged third husband and their four children – North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, to her Instagram Stories.

She wrote: ‘Thank you for being the best father to our babies and for loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day You!’

Kardashian also posted a photo of the designer with seven-year-old nephew Reign Disick on his shoulders as he hugged North and Saint.

After six years of marriage, the half-Armenian socialite and Ye were declared legally unmarried on March 2, and their next hearing on the status conference is scheduled for August 5.

Kim opened up about her failed marriage as she spoke to sister Khloe Kardashian on the final of their reality series, The Kardashians, in June.

While discussing Khloe’s, 37, relationship with cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, Kim intervened with her own experience, saying: “If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they would be, ‘How did this take so long? lasted? “‘

She added: “But I can live with myself, knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make the situation work so that I could walk away guilt-free.”

Kim told Khloe, “I feel like you can at least say…you had a family, you tried everything in your power…and you can look your daughter in the face and say that.”