Kim Kardashian calls her ex Pete Davidson a ‘cutie’

They called it quits in early August after nine months together.

But Kim Kardashian spoke highly of her ‘cute’ ex Pete Davidson as she chatted with Interview Magazine.

“He’s a sweetheart. He is literally such a good person, they make them not like him anymore. I’m excited about what he’s going to do,” the star, 41, told the publication.

Friendly exes! Kim Kardashian spoke highly of her ‘cute’ ex Pete Davidson while talking to Interview Magazine; pictured May 2022

Kim and Pete publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2021, but broke up after dating for nine months.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live star, 28, explained: Us Weekly late last month that “Pete is now focusing on himself and his career and trying to make himself happy.”

The Rookie actor has spent his spare time focusing on his own work and projects.

“He has a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire station SNL,” the insider told the entertainment publication.

All Bare: Kim showed her backside while shedding light on her life in her Interview Magazine cover story

All American girl: Kim posed in front of an American flag during her cover shoot

It was confirmed that the season 47 finale, which aired in May this year, was his last episode of the show.

The source further explained that he has new goals for his future. “He has a very ambitious streak. Pete wants to continue his standup comedy routine, challenging himself with new acting roles.”

“He really enjoyed the experience in Australia, he really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about the future,” the insider added.

Love Story: Kim and Pete publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2021, but broke up after dating for nine months

The source added to Us Weekly that Pete will have no problem diving into another relationship when he’s ready to take that step.

“Pete is a charming guy with a lot of confidence and humor, besides that he is super intelligent and a great listener.”

“It’s no surprise to those who know him that he’s such a hit with the ladies,” the insider explained.

News that the Bodies Bodies Bodies star has focused on his own happiness has come after a separate source was notified e! News that Kim is ready to re-enter the dating scene.

Kim has said she is ready to date, but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She is not jeopardizing her freedom at this time,” the insider said in late August.