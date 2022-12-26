Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears while discussing co-parenting with Kanye West: ‘Really fucking hard’

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears while talking about what co-parenting with ex Kanye West has been like.

The 42-year-old mogul, who recently shared a sweet throwback photo with his mom Kris Jenner and his sisters, appeared on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on Monday, where she was overcome with emotion as she opened up about sharing four children with the 45-year-old rapper.

She explained that she has tried to protect the children from the public trials and tribulations that the former power couple has endured, but began to cry when she compared her children’s lives to hers raised by the late lawyer Robert Kardashian.

Kim started crying as she said, ‘I had the best dad. I don’t want to get excited. It’s only been a day for me. It’s hard. S*** like co-parenting, it’s really fucking hard, you know?

She filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and the former couple are parents to four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.