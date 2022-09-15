WhatsNew2Day
Kim Kardashian appears to get 'snubbed' by Anna Wintour during 'awkward' moment after Fendi show

Entertainment
By Merry

Kim Kardashian gets ‘disapproved’ by Anna Wintour during ‘awkward’ moment after Fendi NYFW show…while Vogue editor-in-chief seems to greet only Sarah Jessica Parker

By Sarah Sotoodeh for Dailymail.com

Published: 18:29, September 15, 2022 | Updated: 19:01, September 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian appeared to be “disapproved of” by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Magazine during the Fendi Spring 2023 show.

The perceived repulsion happened on Friday after the show’s finale, when Kim appears to be saying hi to Anna — but Anna addressed Sarah Jessica Parker, who said next to Kim.

Kim smiles and appears to be waiting for Anna to exchange her with Sarah Jessica Parker, as seen in the now viral TikTok.

Kim sat next to Sarah Jessica Parker for the Fendi runway show that took place in New York City on Friday.

The stars clapped for the show’s finale before Kim turned to her left and saw Anna walking towards her and Sarah.

Kim as seen uttering the words “hi, how are you” as Sarah started to wave and smile at Anna.

Anna seemed to be walking straight to Sarah; they shared a hug as Kim smiled awkwardly and watched.

