Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick named in lawsuit asking for more than $20 million over lottery

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick have been named in a $40 million lawsuit over promoting luxury prices on social media in 2020 that was allegedly part of a fake lottery scam.

The 41-year-old Skims founder and the Talentless creator, 39, were both named in a lawsuit along with Australian company Curated for a giveaway that was allegedly a cover to sell personal information to advertisers, TMZ reported on Thursday.

The winners of the original giveaway would receive $100,000 dollars, two first-class tickets to Los Angeles and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills.

The publication reported that once the winners were announced, their Instagram accounts quickly changed from public to private.

Sources close to Curated, who organized the contest with the help of numerous social media celebrities, told TMZ that the contest was legit and that they have documentation to prove it.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that the participants were “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of whom solicit the plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content.”

Later in the lawsuit, the integrity of Kardashian, Disick and other entertainment heavyweights is questioned.

“Just 20 years ago, Oprah gave away cars and money,” it reads. “But today’s entertainment tycoons only seem to care about getting richer and living even more lavish lives while fooling their fans and followers.”

The lawsuit also alleges that other celebrities have used their respective Instagram accounts to promote the contest as well.

Under the FAQ section of the website there is one that reads “How will the winner be selected?”

Curated Businesses replies, “We are engaging the services of a third-party facilitator to conduct a random draw of all eligible participants.

“They are approved by the Australian government and meet the requirements. As required by Australian law, we also engage the services of a fully qualified independent inspector to oversee the random drawing.”

It points out that Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Gretchen Christine Rossi, and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn were all promoting the giveaway as well.

Despite the number of other celebrities named in the lawsuit, only Kim and Disick are currently named as suspects.

The plaintiffs are seeking more than $20 million each from Kardashian, Disick and Curated.

This year has been fraught with legal drama for Kim with her brother Rob’s ex Blac Chyna suing the Kardashian family for defamation and her skincare brand SKKN being slammed with a trademark lawsuit by a Brooklyn-based small business owner.