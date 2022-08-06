Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup is analyzed on social media

Twitter exploded on Friday with jokes about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance after it became known that the couple had split.

The couple, who met on the set of Saturday Night Live last fall, reportedly broke up because of their hectic schedules that forced them into a long-distance relationship.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” an insider said. e! News.

Tons of cracks: Twitter exploded on Friday with jokes about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance after it was reported the couple broke up (pictured April 2022)

Users on the site were not very nice to the couple, with some questioning how they were ever together in the first place.

“Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s pathetic PR stunt contract expired,” wrote one particularly hostile tweeter.

Another joked that the relationship was an extended social experiment, writing: ‘Good evening, the relationship between Pete Davidson was a 24-month sociological study conducted by Columbia University. We are now done with our investigation. Thank you for your time.’

Secret contract: ‘Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s pathetic PR stunt contract expired,’ wrote a particularly hostile tweeter

Experimental: Another joked that the relationship was an extended social experiment, writing, ‘Good evening, the relationship between Pete Davidson was a 24-month sociological study conducted by Columbia University’

Inevitability: Some people on Twitter commented that they saw this as an inevitable conclusion to the relationship between the 28-year-old comedian and the 41-year-old reality star

Some people on Twitter commented that they saw this as an inevitable end to the relationship between the 28-year-old comedian and the 41-year-old reality star.

“Why am I shocked that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up when I knew it wouldn’t be long? [angry red mask emoji].’

‘Amazing news! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially split. More amazingly, I had a BLT for lunch,” wrote another.

Others didn’t even feel like the event was a big one with one writing: “Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up, raising the question of who gets custody of the I don’t give a sh*t.”

LizaMinnelliOutlives, a satirical account that tweets about things singer and actress Liza Minnelli lives through, tweeted: “Liza Minnelli survived the unexplained relationship of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. The two broke up after 9 months. It is not yet known when they will reunite.’

‘Amazing’: ‘Amazing news! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially split. More amazing: I had a BLT for lunch,” wrote another

Apathetic: Others didn’t even feel the event was a big occasion with one writing: ‘Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up, raising the question of who gets custody of the I don’t give a sh*t’

Satirical account: ‘Liza Minnelli survived the unexplained relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. The two broke up after 9 months. No word yet on when they will reunite.”

Big Trouble: One Fan Joked That Kardashian Would Have More Time For Social Activities Without Davidson

Feeling for Pete: Members of the Twitter community felt sorry for Davidson, with one writing, “Pete Davidson actually got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and all her kids just to leave. Mans got c**ked (three crying emojis)’

Free man: Other fans saw the breakup as a kind of liberation for player Davidson with one tweet: ‘Hide yo daughters, hide yo wives… Pete is coming for them’

Members of the Twitter community took pity on Davidson, with one writing: “Pete Davidson actually got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and all her kids just to leave. Mans got screwed (three crying emojis).’

Other fans saw the breakup as a kind of liberation for player Davidson with a tweet: “Hide your daughters, hide your wives… Pete is coming for them.”

While Kardashian and Davidson were the two stars who were at the center of the news, it was a more peripheral player in their lives that got a lot of mention.

Many fans joked about Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, coming back to get her. The couple was married from 2014 to earlier this year.

Song reference: ‘Kanye sees Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian split up’ [laughing emoji],’ one wrote with a screenshot of his song Amazing on Spotify

Cartoon: ‘Kanye outside Kim Kardashian’s house after Pete Davidson left her,’ wrote one user alongside a photo of Rigby from The Regular Show with a boombox over his head

Funny video: Another person shared a video of a man yelling in the street with the comment, ‘Kanye outside Kim’s house’

Kanye sees Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian split up [laughing emoji],’ one wrote with a screenshot of his song Amazing on Spotify.

“Kanye outside Kim Kardashian’s house after Pete Davidson left her,” wrote one user alongside a photo of Rigby, a character from The Regular Show, with a boombox over his head, à la John Cusack of Say Anything.

Another person shared a video of a man yelling in the street with the comment, “Kanye outside Kim’s house.”

Kanye West after hearing the news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup. My boy is rubbing his hands like a bird man somewhere,” with a photo of former soccer star Anthony Adams rubbing his hands together while wearing an elegant yellow suit.