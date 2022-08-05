Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson SPLIT after nine months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split and decided to just remain friends, DailyMail.com confirms.

Pete, 28, and Kim, 41, went public as a couple nine months ago after making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member at the time.

However, a source has informed DailyMail.com that the couple broke up this week due to their demanding schedules and long distance.

Pete has spent months filming his upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.