Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson SPLIT after nine months

Entertainment
By Merry

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson SPLIT! Couple breaks up after nine months of dating as their demanding schedules take a toll on their relationship

By Sameer Suri for Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split and decided to just remain friends, DailyMail.com confirms.

Pete, 28, and Kim, 41, went public as a couple nine months ago after making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member at the time.

However, a source has informed DailyMail.com that the couple broke up this week due to their demanding schedules and long distance.

Done: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up and decided to just remain friends, confirms DailyMail.com

Pete has spent months filming his upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.

