Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘send each other love notes’ while he’s in Australia

The Kardashians producer-star Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend since October — SNL alum Pete Davidson — “are in constant conversation” while maintaining a long-distance relationship.

“Time zones and the filming of talk times make talking difficult,” an insider said Us Weekly on Wednesday.

‘They send each other love notes’ [via text] while the other sleeps and FaceTime when their schedules match. The distance was difficult, but communicating even remotely is exciting for them.’

The 41-year-old CEO of SKIMS/SKKN and the 28-year-old comedian – who have a 13-year age difference – “can’t get enough of each other” and are “still very beaten and can’t wait to be back in the same place.” .’

Kim has been hard at work filming the second season of her Hulu reality show — which premieres September 22 — which sees Pete appear at least once.

On July 15, Kardashian took a private jet to visit Davidson in Australia, where he films his role as the hapless beach bar proprietor on the Cairns set of David Michôd’s 2023 comedy Wizards!

The Calabasas socialite must also stay in her native LA for her next status conference divorce hearing this Friday with estranged third husband, 24-time Grammy winner Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

As early as May, the Staten Island resident had the initials of all four of their children’s names (K-NSCP) tattooed on his neck, and he even had solo playdates with nine-year-old North West and six-year-old Saint West.

Pete – who has borderline personality disorder – seems eager to settle down and become a father after whirlwind romances with Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, Cazzie David and Carly Aquilino in just six years.

Due to his work schedule, Davidson missed the screening of his next film Bodies Bodies Bodies in New York City on Tuesday night.

The girl-crazy strip stars the ‘excessively rich bastard’ David in Halina Reijn’s black comedy slasher, which hits US theaters on Friday and UK theaters on September 2.

The acclaimed A24 film also stars Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova, who said Pete was “an incredible actor and one of the nicest people in the universe.”

“He really listens to what you say, not just say, ‘I’m going to say my way,'” the Bulgarian 26-year-old told Yahoo! entertainment on Tuesday.

“He listens to your line and then reacts with the pace. And he completely turned from one of the sweetest people to one of the biggest bastards!

“I would look at him and think, ‘How is he doing?’ I’m a fan of his work and of him as a person, so I’m looking forward to what he’s going to do next because it’s going to be great.”

‘Excessively rich a**hole’: the 6ft3in funny plays David in Halina Reijn’s black comedy slasher, which hits US theaters Friday and UK theaters September 2.