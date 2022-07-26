Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner criticize Instagram for ‘trying to be like TikTok’

Kylie Jenner, the most followed woman on Instagram, and her older sister Kim Kardashian are urging the platform to “recreate Instagram” in a story after saying the app is “trying to look like TikTok.”

The disapproval comes as Instagram increasingly promotes its Reels, the form of a short video feature that appears to have taken over a page from TikTok’s playbook.

The Story post suggests that the sisters prefer Instagram to return to the origins of focusing on photo sharing. “Stop trying to be a tiktok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends,” reads part of the post.

Jenner has 360 million followers, including Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, who happened to share a video Tuesday morning addressing the reality show celebrities’ distaste for the redesign — but he doesn’t mention them by name in his short video.

Mosseir explained that he and the rest of the Instagram team anticipate that the platform will “become video over time,” as video is the most popular content shared and consumed on the platform.

Kylie Jenner led the movement to ‘Make Instagram Instagram Again’. She expressed her distaste for the new redesign of the app which is similar to TikTok

Meta launched Reels in August 2020 in response to TikTok’s growing dominance in the video sharing market. It now works on Instagram and Facebook.

However, it seems that Meta’s efforts just weren’t good enough to hold onto its users

Now, many users will see full-screen scrolls as they scroll through their feed, and will be shown content from other users in the hopes that you’ll follow them — all of which, according to Jenner, is far too much like TikTok.

However, Mossier addressed these concerns in his Tuesday Reel, noting that the full-screen videos are a test and admitting that the redesign is “not right yet,” but he and the team are working on improvements.

Jenner’s (left) story is about Instagram’s new redesign that she says resembles TikTok. Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian (right), shared the same story an hour later

The content suggestion is always incorrect as many users are baffled as to why they see certain things that they are not interested in. The Instagram chief again admits that the app is “underperforming”.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri addresses such complaints but said it grows with the world and the world is video

He also highlighted the major complaint Instagram has received – the lack of emphasis on photos.

Mossier said he ‘love'[d] photos” and those photos will always have a home on the social media platform, but the team is looking ahead and the world is sharing videos.

Last year, however, he bluntly stated that Instagram is “no longer an app for sharing photos.”

Jenner and Kardashian may be the faces of the protest, but the change hurts people who aren’t in the spotlight.

Rob Sheridanan artist and writer from Tacoma, Washington, took his frustrations to Twitter, noting that Reels is holding his audience hostage unless he makes dipsh*t videos, which he says “isn’t what I do.”

And don’t say ‘just quit Instagram’. I would like to. But as any independent creator or small business will tell you, you’re invisible without social media,” Sheridan tweeted.

Mossier may not have touched Instagram’s rival TikTok in the Tuesday Reel, but he has encouraged users to stop sharing TikToks on Instagram.

Instagram said it wants to focus on original content, giving creators the tools they need to publish directly to Reels and “make sure the credit goes to those who deserve it.”

In a Twitter post, Mosseri said Instagram would now focus its algorithm on rewarding original creators with improved tags and rankings for originality.

“Creators are so important to the future of Instagram and we want to make sure they are successful and get all the credit they deserve,” he said.