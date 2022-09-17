WhatsNew2Day
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West keep friendly distance at daughter North’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian and his party arrived in style for the North West basketball game on Friday.

The single mother, 41, and her children were seen getting out of a white limousine at the Sports Academy in Los Angeles, while her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, arrived separately and had a brief chat with Kim.

The Kardashians star stood out from the crowd of parents attending the matchup, showing off her toned abs in a white cropped tank top. She paired the shirt with neon orange sweatpants and a matching jacket tied around her hips.

Arrival: Kim Kardashian, 41, and company arrived in style Friday for the North West basketball game, where she briefly met ex Kanye West, 45. The single mother and children were seen from a white limousine at the Sports Academy in Los Angeles
The Skims founder’s platinum blonde hair was brushed straight and about an inch of dark roots showing through.

She stepped out in large dark sunglasses and orange flip flops.

North, nine, changed her hair from the long braids she wore in the summer and styled it in a low ponytail for the game.

Standing out: The Kardashians star stood out from the crowd of parents attending the game, wearing a white tank top and neon orange sweatpants with a matching jacket tied around her hips
New Style: North, nine, has changed her hair from the long braids she wore over the summer and styled it in a low ponytail for the game
Ready: The young athlete looked ready for action in a black T-shirt under her black team tank top and shorts
New Style: North, nine, changed her hair from the long braids she wore over the summer and had it styled into a low ponytail before the competition. The young athlete looked ready for action in a black T-shirt beneath her black team tank top and shorts.

Equipment: While North was holding a basketball as she entered the venue
Amused: Saint, six, amused himself with a cell phone before tipping off
Gear: While North was holding a basketball, her brother, Saint, six, amused himself with a cell phone before tipping

The young athlete looked ready for action in a black T-shirt beneath her black team tank top and shorts.

North’s father, rapper Kanye West, 45, arrived separately.

He was styled in a faded black hoodie, black T-shirt, jeans, a cap and brown boots.

Casual Style: The Skims founder's platinum blonde hair was brushed straight and she had about an inch of dark roots
Casual style: Kim showed off her toned abs and stepped out in large dark sunglasses and orange flip flops
Communication: The performer, who now visits Ye, and his ex-wife seemed to keep a friendly distance from each other during and after the match
Catching up: Kim and Kanye appeared to interact outside the arena with son Saint, six, nearby, wearing a gray T-shirt, black Nike shorts and white sneakers
Note: Saint, six, tried to get his mother's attention
Queuing: The influencer and her son lined up with other families waiting for the game to start
The performer, who now visits Ye, and his ex-wife seemed to keep a friendly distance from each other during and after the match.

Kim and Kanye appeared to be communicating outside the arena with son Saint, six, nearby, wearing a gray T-shirt, black Nike shorts and white sneakers.

After the game Kim and the kids lined up for some frozen yogurt at Menchies

Cheerful: North looked cheerful after the game
The Flashing Lights singer briefly discussed his relationship with his ex on the new Alo Mind Full Podcast with Alo Yoga co-founder and CEO, Danny Harris.

He and Kim are legally single, but have other issues that need to be resolved before their divorce is finalized. There will be a trial in December.

Both have filed for joint custody and appear committed to co-parenting their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Primary parent: Kanye revealed on the Alo Mind Full podcast that Kim is the primary parent and the kids are with her '80 percent of the time'
The Praise God rapper revealed that Kim is the primary parent and that “she’s actually still raising kids 80 percent of the time,” but he’ll still be “giving her advice on things that might help, because that goes to the children.’

The Grammy winner has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and spoke out about being in control.

“Everyone wants everyone to be so doped, so controlled, that you can’t even stand for the things you give to your family,” he explained.

Treat: After the game, the family went to Menchies for a frozen treat
In the crowd: Kim stood in the crowd with other customers while North enjoyed her snack
Advice: Kanye said he's still giving Kim advice about the kids
Control: Kanye spoke about control on the Alo Mind Full podcast, saying, “Everyone wants everyone to be so doped, so controlled, that you can’t even stand for the things you give to your family

Legal issues: Both Kanye and Kim are legally single, but they have other issues that need to be resolved in their divorce
“The idea of ​​taking control and opinions away from the mother or the father takes away one’s meaning and life.”

The distance between the former spouses does not prevent them from supporting each other professionally.

Kim shared a sexy video on Instagram on Saturday in which she models for a Nike bodysuit and wide Yeezy sunglasses.

New look: The distance between the former spouses does not prevent them from supporting each other professionally. Kim shared a sexy video on Instagram on Saturday in which she models for a Nike bodysuit and wide Yeezy sunglasses
