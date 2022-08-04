Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West are ‘very civil’ and ‘have been coparenting very well as of late’

They had a very contentious co-parenting relationship not long ago.

But these days, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West are reportedly in a much better place when it comes to raising their four children together.

“Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting really well lately,” a source said Us Weekly. “They are very polite to each other now, there are no problems. They both treat each other with mutual respect.’

Much better! According to a new report, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West are enjoying a much better co-parenting relationship; pictured February 2020

The drama between the exes, who share daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, often unfolded in public earlier this year, with Kanye often ranting on social media about Kim and her. new friend Pete Davidson.

After six years of marriage, Kim and Kanye became legally single on March 2, and their next status conference hearing is scheduled for August 5.

Kim opened up about her failed marriage as she spoke to sister Khloe Kardashian on the finale of their reality series, The Kardashians.

While discussing Khloe’s, 38, relationship with cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, Kim intervened with her own experience, saying, “If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be, ‘How did this take so long? lasted? “‘

Problem: The exes, who share daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, hit the headlines earlier this year after drama erupted in their co-parenting arrangement; pictured 2019

She added: “But I can live with myself, knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make the situation work so that I could walk away guilt-free.”

Kim told Khloe, “I feel like you can at least say…you had a family, you tried everything in your power…and you can look your daughter in the face and say that.”

Meanwhile, Kim has since moved on romantically with comedian Pete Davidson, who has been the cause of Kanye’s anger several times in the recent past.

Happier times: The couple was married for six years before Kim filed for divorce last year; pictured 2019

West has expressed anger at Davidson in the past since he started dating Kardashian, drawing him into the drama surrounding their custody battle earlier this year, earning him the derisive nickname “SKETE.”

In February, the Grammy-winning singer shared a text he claimed Davidson had sent him regarding his relationship with Kardashian’s children.

The text read: ‘I would never stand in the way of your children. It’s a promise. How you handle raising your children is none of your business. I really hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

West said in a caption he then deleted, “No, you will never meet my kids.”

In June, however, Kim spoke highly of Kanye when she wished him a Happy Father’s Day.

She wrote: ‘Thank you for being the best father to our babies and for loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day You!’