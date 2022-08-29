Kim Kardashian admits regret for saying ‘nobody wants to work anymore’

Kim Kardashian elaborates on the reaction she received after she was criticized in an interview published earlier this year for saying ‘no one wants to work anymore’.

In a teaser for The Kardashians, the billionaire makeup mogul reacts to the drama when she turns to sister Khloe Kardashian for help — who seems to remind Kim that she’ll have little sympathy from her everyday fans.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” 41-year-old Kim told Variety in March this year. “Get your damn ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.’

Hurt: Kim Kardashian appears to admit regret by saying ‘It seems like nobody wants to work these days’ in now infamous interview with Variety

The comments sparked a huge backlash for the star, and fans can now see how Kim handled the controversy in real time.

When asked what to do, Khloe Kim does a reality check by reminding her, “Nobody has sympathy for you!”

“I’m mortified, and I can understand why people were upset,” Kim adds.

Khloe then appears to encourage Kim to get through it, saying, “You’ve got this. We are made for this.’

‘I cried non-stop for three weeks’: Kylie Jenner hints at postpartum battle in The Kardashian season two teaser revealed to fans on Monday

Elsewhere in the clip, new mum Kylie can be seen in the teaser opening up to her model sister Kendall Jenner as she admits she cried for weeks after the birth of her son, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

“I should be really happy now, I just had a new baby,” Kylie says, before adding: “But I cried non-stop for three weeks.

Kylie gave birth to her second child on February 2 of this year and originally revealed that his name would be Wolf, but later announced that they had changed their mind.

She first opened up about her struggles in June of this year, writing on Instagram: “Just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum hasn’t been easy. It has not been easy, it is very difficult. This experience has been a bit more difficult for me personally than it was for my daughter.’

Shoulder to cry on: Kendall Jenner is seen listening to Kylie talk about her struggles

Confessions: Alluding to postpartum struggles, new mom Kylie is featured in the teaser opening up to her model sister Kendall

Meanwhile, in another part of the teaser, momager Kris, 66, sheds tears when it’s revealed she’s going to the hospital to have a procedure, though it’s not clear what for.

“Are you doing the surgery?” Kim is heard asking her mother Kris, who is at home in tears.

The tense teaser then moves into a confession with Kris wiping tears as she tells the camera, “I don’t want to tell my kids I’m scared.

Tears: Momager Kris Jenner goes to tears when she talks about a mysterious procedure

Health issues: Kris appears to be in pain when seen on a massage table

Mystery: we then see what appears to be Kris lying on a stretcher in the hospital

Despite being filmed for it, there is no view of Kim Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson trying on Marilyn Monroe’s dresses for the Met Gala.

“I’m the Marilyn and the Jackie sweetheart,” Kim says as she gets ready behind the scenes.

Pete, 28, was photographed at the show’s Hollywood premiere earlier this year and was filmed by the reality show’s camera crew, although it’s unclear how much he will play in the series now that the relationship has ended.

Met Gala prep: Fans get a behind-the-scenes look at Kim getting ready for the prom… in Marilyn Monroe’s dresses

Kravis mania: Fans will also be able to relive the whirlwind romance of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in the days leading up to their three weddings

Happy: Kourtney looks like the cat who got the cream while talking about her big day

Behind the scenes: Kourtney applies her wedding look

Here comes the bride: the mother of three looks gorgeous in a bridal outfit

The trailer opens with Kim doing a SKIMS photo shoot and her daughter North, who is presumably unimpressed, talks about how ‘iconic’ the shoot is.

“You have no idea how iconic this shoot is,” Kim tells her. “You just have no idea!”

In the shoot in question, Kim brings Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio together for the first time.

Not interested: Kim tells daughter North she has ‘no idea’ how ‘iconic’ her latest photoshoot for SKIMS is

‘Iconic’: Kim poses with Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio for a SKIMS photoshoot

Khloe is then seen in a confessional saying that season two is going to get “insane” as more scenes from the show are teased.

Kendall tells the camera that she’s “becoming her own woman” and that she wants to be her own boss, as we saw her posing with her 818 tequila brand.

“It was incredibly hard going through what I went through,” Khloe says in another scene, no doubt referring to her drama with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

“I just feel like I’m a fish in a fishbowl,” adds Khloe.

Interestingly, Kim — who is now single — says the new show has been a “season of independence,” adding, “I really feel like I’ve found my personal confidence.”

Sister Rivalry: Kendall Hints At New Beef With Kylie In The Promo

In it to win it: Kris, Corey Gamble, Khloe and Kylie seen clapping their hands on a private jet

Kourtney Kardashian also makes an appearance, giving fans a glimpse of her first trying on her wedding dress, prior to her wedding to Travis Barker.

Hilariously, we then see Kris Jenner slipping as she says, “I’m just so excited for Khloe and Travis,” getting her daughter’s name wrong.

“Whatever… it starts with a K,” Kris jokes.

Drama has been teased between Kylie and Kendall as Kylie says she’s “really mad” at her over a canceled event.

“She always seems to get out of trouble and I have to take over,” Kendall fires back into a confessional.