Kim Kardashian accused of ANOTHER Photoshop fail in swimming pool snap

A TikTok user has shown how Kim Kardashian allegedly reworked her body for a slimmer-looking neck in a recent poolside photo.

Commercial photographer Caroline Ross posted a TikTok video showing Kim, 41, apparently working her trapezius muscle in a photo she posted earlier this month promoting her Beats collaboration.

Using a tool from Photoshop, Ross “corrected” the image to show what Kim’s neck looked natural before it was reportedly cut out.

‘Here’s the corrected version’: A TikTok user revealed how Kim Kardashian allegedly Photoshopped her body for a slimmer-looking neck in a recent poolside photo

“Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping her falls,” claimed Caroline, who follows Caroline In The City on TikTok. ‘Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller. But this area here has been Photoshopped out.

“If we zoom in, we see that the water pattern behind her is distorted here. I’m now going to show you what it would look like without the Photoshopping applied to it,” she explained.

“As you can see, the water reflection in the background is also starting to look a lot more natural, we don’t have that distorted effect.”

“We also have a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot to compare,” she said before showing a screenshot of the clip.

Before and after: Kim in her original post (L) and in the version Ross posted after she “corrected” it

The alleged proof: Caroline showed the ‘distorted’ water pattern in the background as proof that the photo had been altered

“Here’s the photo they released,” Caroline added as she compared the photos. ‘Here’s the corrected version. Look at the water patterns in the background.’

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kim has been accused of editing her Instagram snaps.

Kim infamously photoshopped Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi and replaced her with Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True in a photo taken from Disneyland.

‘Here’s the corrected version’: Using a tool from Photoshop, Ross ‘corrected’ the image to show how Kim’s neck looked natural before it was reportedly concealed

Check it out: “We also have a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot to compare,” she said before showing a screenshot of the clip

She also deleted a photo of her in the Bahamas earlier this year after she was accused of photoshopping her leg.

In April, she hit back at claims she had snapped her belly button to promote her SKIMS line.

The photos showed Kim posing in her missing belly button SKIMS, which fans picked up on.

But Kim took the allegations to heart as she continued to post her collection on her Instagram Stories.

‘Navel uncertainty?! Well…why don’t you go to skims.com and hide that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! Don’t mention it!!!’ she posted on her account.

Photoshop scandal! Kim infamously Photoshopped Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi and replaced her with Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True in a photo taken from Disneyland

Do the leg work! She also deleted a photo of her in the Bahamas earlier this year after she was accused of photoshopping her leg