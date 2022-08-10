Kim Kardashian, 41, is ‘supportive’ of ex Pete Davidson, 28, getting therapy
Kim Kardashian is happy her ex is getting the help he needs, it is claimed.
That’s what a source told on Wednesday PageSix that the 41-year-old beauty is supporting 28-year-old SNL vet Pete Davidson for continuing his work with a therapist.
“Kim was very supportive of Pete going into therapy,” a source told the site.
Last week it was claimed that the stars broke up after nine months of dating.
The reason Pete has asked for help is that he has been a target of Kim’s other ex, rapper Kanye West, on social media since April.
And Kanye is still at it.
This week, the musician posted a fake cover of The New York Times on Instagram that read Skete Davidson Dead at 28.
In April, Kanye showed a clay version of Pete being buried alive.
“Kanye was very damaging. He posted negative things – now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone needs to work with you to tackle something like this,” the source added.
West’s fans have also reportedly sent Pete death threats.
‘Getting death threats from’ [Kanye’s] fans and all the negative attention online doesn’t feel right to the average person — add someone who is struggling with mental illness, and it’s even worse,” another source shared.
Davidson is currently filming in Australia.
A source also told DailyMail.com that Kim was “infuriated” that tormented West Davidson.
Meanwhile, the comedian is reportedly “upset” over his breakup with Kim and wants to focus “on the future.”
A source told Entertainment tonight: “Pete is bummed that Kim hasn’t gone well, but he’s focused on the future as far as his career and private life are concerned.”
Some of his friends are said to be “wanting to date him already,” while another insider previously revealed that the “spark” between Pete and Kim had “faded.”
They said, ‘They had a lot of chemistry, and they still do, but she really wants to be single and go out.
“Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest man in the world and there’s no more drama or anything weird between them now.”
This comes a day after DailyMail.com revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians veteran didn’t break up with the funny man because he was “immature.”
The DailyMail.com source also shared: ‘Kim is very sad about the breakup with Pete – it’s not where she thought it would be and it’s been hard for her.
“The distance and schedules weighed in on their decision, but they love and respect each other. She will always take care of him and support him.’
It didn’t help that Kim’s ex Kanye West made fun of Pete.
Davidson has reportedly been in ‘trauma therapy’ due to online harassment by West.
The former sketch comedy star is said to have decided to ‘seek help’ after Kanye posted numerous threatening messages about him on social media.
One had a fake New York Times cover that read “Skeet Davidson Dead At Age 28.”
A source told People magazine: ‘The attention and negativity of Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete]and he had to seek help.’
The insider added: “[Pete] doesn’t regret dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she has only supported him throughout their relationship… Going forward, he just wants to focus on his career.”
Pete Davidson’s Relationship History
Carly Aquilino (2014-2015)
Before becoming famous on Saturday Night Live, Pete dated Carly when they played together on MTV’s Guy Code and Girl Code. Though the romance didn’t work out, Pete and Carly remained friends, and he later described her as “one of the coolest girls I’ve ever met” and said they still “hang out all the time” after the split.
Cazzie David (2016-2018)
Pete dated Cazzie, the daughter of comedian Larry David, for two years and made several public appearances together. He went on to date Ariana Grande shortly after they broke up.
After their breakup, Cazzie wrote an emotional essay about their breakup, revealing that Pete ended things over text.
Ariana Grande (2018)
The same month he split from Cazzie, Pete began dating singer Ariana. The relationship progressed quickly and the couple was engaged after just a few weeks. They split in November, with Pete admitting he “knew it was over” after Ariana mourned the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Ariana later mentioned Pete on her hit single “Thank U, Next.”
Kate Beckinsale (2019)
Pete then moved on to actress Kate Beckinsale, who was twenty years his senior. They were first linked to that January and dated to at least April. Pete admitted the age difference “never bothered the couple.” A source told In contact that Pete was “an exciting breath of fresh air” for Kate.
Margaret Qualy (2019)
Shortly after Kate parted ways, Pete was linked to actress Margaret Qualy. A source told U.S: “They’ve been seeing each other for a few months and Margaret is very excited about him.” However, it didn’t seem like a serious romance as the couple were reportedly dating for just two months between August and October 2019.
Kaia Gerber (2019-2020)
Pete quickly transitioned from Margaret to model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford. The pair were seen holding hands a few times, but the whirlwind romance came to an end after just three months in January 2020.
Soon after, he sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson Treatment Center in Arizona.
When asked about their breakup during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, he confirmed that they were dating for “a few months” but said she was “very young” and that he was “going through a lot”.
Phoebe Dynevor (2021)
Bridgerton star Phoebe and Pete confirmed their romance in April 2021 when they were spotted out for a walk in Stoke.
In the weeks before the sighting, rumors circulated about their relationship status. A source told People that Pete “tells friends he’s serious about Phoebe.”
Speculation about the relationship started in March when Pete was caught visiting Phoebe’s native Manchester while she was visiting New York, where he lives, in February.
In August, they broke up after trying to make it work long-distance, “putting a strain” on their relationship.
Kim Kardashian (2021-2022)
The spark of Pete’s relationship with Kim Kardashian started when they kissed on camera during her hosting debut on SNL in October 2021.
The couple had secret meetings for the rest of the year, including private dinners and a trip to a movie after Pete rented a theater at his favorite multiplex on Staten Island.
The lovebirds officially hit the red carpet in 2022 and were practically inseparable, with Pete eventually appearing on her new reality series The Kardashians.
But the two were the subject of harassing social media posts from Kim’s ex Kanye West for much of their relationship.
While the two looked as much loved as ever, they are said to have split on August 5 after being kept apart by their disparate work schedules.