Kim Kardashian, 41, is ‘supportive’ of ex Pete Davidson, 28, getting therapy

Kim Kardashian is happy her ex is getting the help he needs, it is claimed.

That’s what a source told on Wednesday PageSix that the 41-year-old beauty is supporting 28-year-old SNL vet Pete Davidson for continuing his work with a therapist.

“Kim was very supportive of Pete going into therapy,” a source told the site.

Last week it was claimed that the stars broke up after nine months of dating.

The reason Pete has asked for help is that he has been a target of Kim’s other ex, rapper Kanye West, on social media since April.

And Kanye is still at it.

This week, the musician posted a fake cover of The New York Times on Instagram that read Skete Davidson Dead at 28.

In April, Kanye showed a clay version of Pete being buried alive.

“Kanye was very damaging. He posted negative things – now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone needs to work with you to tackle something like this,” the source added.

West’s fans have also reportedly sent Pete death threats.

‘Getting death threats from’ [Kanye’s] fans and all the negative attention online doesn’t feel right to the average person — add someone who is struggling with mental illness, and it’s even worse,” another source shared.

Davidson is currently filming in Australia.

A source also told DailyMail.com that Kim was “infuriated” that tormented West Davidson.

Meanwhile, the comedian is reportedly “upset” over his breakup with Kim and wants to focus “on the future.”

A source told Entertainment tonight: “Pete is bummed that Kim hasn’t gone well, but he’s focused on the future as far as his career and private life are concerned.”

Some of his friends are said to be “wanting to date him already,” while another insider previously revealed that the “spark” between Pete and Kim had “faded.”

They said, ‘They had a lot of chemistry, and they still do, but she really wants to be single and go out.

“Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest man in the world and there’s no more drama or anything weird between them now.”

This comes a day after DailyMail.com revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians veteran didn’t break up with the funny man because he was “immature.”

The DailyMail.com source also shared: ‘Kim is very sad about the breakup with Pete – it’s not where she thought it would be and it’s been hard for her.

“The distance and schedules weighed in on their decision, but they love and respect each other. She will always take care of him and support him.’

It didn’t help that Kim’s ex Kanye West made fun of Pete.

Davidson has reportedly been in ‘trauma therapy’ due to online harassment by West.

The former sketch comedy star is said to have decided to ‘seek help’ after Kanye posted numerous threatening messages about him on social media.

A source told People magazine: ‘The attention and negativity of Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete]and he had to seek help.’

The insider added: “[Pete] doesn’t regret dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she has only supported him throughout their relationship… Going forward, he just wants to focus on his career.”