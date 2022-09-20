Kim Kardashian, 41, flashes her famous bottom to sell shoes for Stuart Weitzman

Kim Kardashian has launched a new modeling campaign after posing for Balenciaga earlier this year, making her one of the top models in the world.

The 41-year-old reality TV siren — made famous by Keeping Up With The Kardashians and continuing Hulu’s The Kardashians — was seen bare-bottomed while selling crocodile boots for luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman.

This campaign comes three years after her 26-year-old half-sister Kendall Jenner did the same for Weitzman.

Kim looked very slim in the new black and white campaign that made the most of her impressive curves.

The Paw Patrol: The Movie star wore a black leather high-necked leopard that rode high on her hips, exposing her rounded bum.

She added the over-the-knee boots in blue with a pointy toe, Plexiglas heel and crocodile leather. The boots went well with her very minimal and skimpy outfit.

Her long pale blond hair had been pulled back into a ponytail as her dark black roots were exposed. Kanye West’s ex had dramatic eye makeup and a pale lip.

At one time, she supported her buttocks with the help of her hands while placing one leg over her knee.

She looked at the camera while her buttocks didn’t touch the white floor.

In another shot, she kneels with her buttocks back above the floor. In this image, she’s wearing dark suede over-the-knee stiletto boots with a pointy toe.

Kim appeared to be wearing the same leotard as her light hair fell over her ass.

The star eschewed long fake nails and instead went for a more natural look with short pale nails, which is her signature.

A third photo saw her in more clothes than a dark hoodie with dark ruffled boots.

For this image, she got a well-deserved break because she was allowed to sit on the floor.

There was also a behind-the-scenes photo of the shoot that featured Kim in color; she was wearing a black leotard with cobalt blue over-the-knee boots.

In September 2019, Jenner showed her talents for the luxury brand.

More haute shoes for Kimmy! On Tuesday morning, the star was seen wearing animal-print boots as she left Good Morning American in NYC

The supermodel danced in a storm in thigh-high boots for the Stuart Weitzman fall 2019 campaign.

Kendall showed off her long legs in the label’s thigh-high Lesley suede boot – in the black and the brown hues.

The beauty of the five-foot runway was joined by two dancers in the clip, labeled #SWDance.

According to Peoplethe campaign was shot by photographer and videographer Charlotte Wales and styled by Clare Richardson.

Kendall showed off her model figure in a black bodysuit with a cut-out detail, showing off her cleavage.

The video stars Kendall in the center and the two dancers behind her – inspired by Beyonce’s Single Ladies video.

The first video in the three-part series starts with her hips twisting back and forth and her hands on her hips and then on her head.

During the clip you can see the dancers doing flips and impressive movements around her; the song was Run It Up by DDG.

Kendall wore her hair pulled back in a bun with a center part and minimal makeup, which emphasized her natural beauty.

Kendall posed for the campaign photos with her leg in the air in one; in another she posed on her back with her legs vertical.

The brunette previously starred in Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2019 campaign alongside Willow Smith, Yang Mi and Jean Campbell.

The campaign was for the Alana Stretch Stilettos.