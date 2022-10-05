Kim Jung Gi, the acclaimed comic book artist, dies in Paris at 47 of a 'sudden' heart attack

<!–

Kim Jung Gi, the famous South Korean cartoonist, died of a ‘sudden’ heart attack on Monday aged 47 while in Paris for an exhibition of his work.

The influential comic artist was preparing to leave the French capital and fly to New York City for an appearance at Comic Con when he experienced chest pains at the airport.

Jung Gi was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, according to one official statement shared on his verified social media accounts.

‘It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi,’ the statement began.

‘After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away.’

Born in 1975 in the province of Kyongki-Do South Korea, the lifelong artist officially began his career at the age of nineteen by attending Dong-Eui University in Busan before serving two years in the South Korean Army’s special forces unit.

Kim eventually got his start drawing for South Korean comics before creating his own publication called Tiger the Long Tail.

He would go on to become ‘one of the absolute greats’ according to a number tweets by Jim Lee, publisher and chief creative officer of DC Comics. Lee went on to call Jung Gi a ‘truly phenomenal talent whose pen and brush wizardry captured and inspired millions of fans around the world.’

Impossible detail: The legendary artist was known for his long drawing sessions that drew large crowds as he created incredibly detailed scenes on blank canvases, often without images for reference

“There was no one like him,” tweeted CB Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics. Jung Gi occasionally collaborated with Marvel Comics and also designed covers for DC Comics.

Famed for his live drawing sessions, the master artist drew large crowds by drawing incredibly detailed scenes on blank canvases, often with no images for reference.

According to his websitememory was Kim’s ‘most remarkable creative asset’ and he used it to create the impossibly intricate drawings that ‘stretched the limits of what many artists thought possible’.

Jung Gi holds the Guinness World Record for the longest drawing by a person, and he leaves behind a large body of work. He published six original sketchbooks and contributed to a large number of popular graphic novels and comics. The legendary artist also often documented his long drawing sessions, leaving behind a library of viral videos.

Military man: Kim spent two formative years in the South Korean Army’s special forces unit, developing his amazing memory by remembering every detail of the many weapons and vehicles he came into contact with on a daily basis

“I give my brushstrokes free rein to bring to life any object, person, environment or emotion, no matter how raw or unwanted,” the artist shared. Korea Times last year.

“I would love to draw with my hand until the moment I die,” Kim told the interview. “From the tingling sensation I get as my skin brushes past the surface of the paper and is smeared with ink, to the rush of joy I feel when I see my brushstroke take an unexpected turn, I love everything about it.’

Kim’s frequent collaborator Hyun Jin Kim, CEO of Superani Studio, included a touching message with the official statement. ‘After doing so much for us,’ Jin Kim wrote to Jung Gi, ‘you can now put down your brushes.’