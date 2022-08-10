Kim Jong Un flees flooding to holiday on 180ft superyacht in while N Korea battles food shortages

<!–

Kim Jong Un is celebrating another vacation on his custom megayacht in a secluded cove where he grew up, new satellite images appear to show.

The North Korean dictator’s 55-meter polar yacht was spotted on the Hodo Peninsula, north of his childhood home in Wonsan, accompanied by an 18-meter boat.

Kim has not appeared in public for 12 consecutive days amid severe flooding that has exacerbated food shortages and damaged crops across the country.

A pair of satellite images taken this week show boats believed to belong to Kim Jong Un moored off North Korea’s east coast at a remote beach he was due to visit

A second image shows the superyacht next to a smaller boat, where staff may be based

Previous images show the dictator’s nearby secret retreat where he has hosted A-lister guests

He was also not heard from for 19 days last month, independent site NK News reported.

It is the first time Kim’s mega yacht has been photographed on the secluded beach, a favorite of the dictator, which is not accessible by main roads or major cities.

The same red-roofed structure can be seen in numerous other places Kim has traveled in recent years.

During its previous hiatus, it was spotted at anchor off the coast of Wonsan, where Kim has its own marina.

Kim (pictured in early July) has disappeared from the public eye as North Korea faces flooding

Kim often returns to the same remote parts of the country during long breaks from work

Dennis Rodman (right) was hosted by Kim on the mega yacht in 2013 and said it’s ‘like Ibiza’

In April, it was spotted on nearby Tae Island, where it was being repaired.

Thought to have cost in the millions of pounds, the lavish boat offers theme park rides, water slides, and a full soccer field.

Ex-NBA star and Michael Jordan teammate Dennis Rodman once described the incredible setting as “like Hawaii or Ibiza – but he’s the only one who lives there.”

Rodman said after his visit in 2013: “He has 50 to 60 people around him all the time – just normal people, drinking cocktails and laughing all the time.

Kim is thought to host party officials and celebrities at his private island complexes

Rodman said of Kim’s paradise atmosphere (image 2017): ‘He has 50 to 60 people around him all the time – just normal people, drinking cocktails and laughing all the time’

“If you drink a bottle of tequila, that’s the best tequila.

“Anything you want, he’s got the best.”

A private railway and a nearby airstrip also make it possible to take Kim’s favorite subjects there to party with him.

And if anyone gets bored, there’s a set of three private islands about 35 miles off the coast that can be reached by one of Kim’s fleet of boats.

Little is known about what exactly is located on these islands, but they are known to be used by regime officials to relax.

The sighting comes days after Vladimir Putin was rumored to be considering enlisting North Korean troops in Ukraine.

Kim has reportedly made it clear through “diplomatic channels” that it is not only providing construction workers to repair war damage, but is also ready to provide Russia with a massive military force.

Reserve Colonel Igor Korotchenko, Moscow’s reserve expert, told Russian state television: “We should not be shy about accepting the hand extended to us by Kim Jong-un.”

When Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, North Korea was one of five countries to vote against a United Nations resolution condemning the invasion.

North Korea also became the third country to recognize independence from the breakaway states of Donetsk and the Luhansk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine – territory occupied by Russian forces during the invasion.

Ukraine responded by cutting all diplomatic ties with North Korea.