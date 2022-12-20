Kim Cattrall announces that her beloved mother Shane has passed away at the age of 93

Shane, Kim Cattrall’s mother, has passed away at the age of 93, the star announced in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Sex And The City actress, 66, whose brother Chris passed away in 2019 aged 55, posted beautiful throwback photos with her mother, captioning it: ‘Shane Cattrall 1929 – 2022. Rest in peace mom.

The snaps showed the star and Shane in happy times over the years, including adorable childhood photos of the actress.

Her Queer as Folk co-star Stephen Dunn wrote, “Sending all my love,” while “singer Randy Rainbow wrote, “Sorry, Kim. Lots of love.’

The star last shared a photo of herself with Shane, writing, “Happy Mum’s Day Mum. 93 years young.’

In February, alongside a sweet photo with her mom, she tweeted, “Happy 93rd B’day Mum! We’re so lucky you’re still with us.’

This comes almost five years after the death of Kim’s younger brother.

Chris was found dead by police after the entertainer took to social media to ask for help finding him when he went missing.

It took less than a day for authorities to find Cattrall on his property in Blackfalds, Alberta.

Soon after, the longtime artist took to Twitter to update her followers on the grim news.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” she tweeted.

“At this time, we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.”

After former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker sent well wishes amid their feud, Kim took to Instagram to tell Sarah that she “doesn’t need her love or support at this tragic time.”

She continued her tirade in the post’s caption, where she wrote, “My mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?

“Your constant reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family.”

‘You are not my friend. So I am writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

She also added a link to a story about the “Mean Girl” culture infesting Sex and the City.

In the comments section, Sarah added, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.’

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, had also commented on the post, saying, “Hey Kim, what terrible news. I’m sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.’

Kim later thanked Cynthia for reaching out, saying, “Cynthia, hearing your voice meant so much to me. Thank you for contacting us. Love Kim #SexandtheCity.’