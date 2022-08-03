Killjoy council backflips on late-night kebab ban after shop’s fans fight for return of 3am feast 

A popular kebab shop has been sued after early morning opening hours were restored to allow it to serve food to revelers late into the night.

Woollahra Council had banned the Indian Home Diner from serving after midnight on Fridays and Saturdays in April after saying it was “not in the “public interest” for the outlet to remain open.

The destination of Paddington has been a draw for nighttime crowds coming home from the city and had a loyal following in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

After the ban, a flood of supporters of the online community Bondi Lines came out in protest to get their early morning kebabs – the restaurant thanked the Instagram group for their help

The Paddington go-to hub (pictured) is a draw for nighttime crowds coming home from the city and has a loyal following in Sydney’s eastern suburbs

The small family restaurant (photo) will continue until 3 a.m. from this weekend on Friday and Saturday

Following the ban, a wave of supporters of the online community Bondi Lines rioted to get their early morning kebabs.

Candidates for Wentworth’s then federal seat, Dave Sharma and Allegra Spender, also supported the dinner, with Spender calling it a “national treasure.”

The Indian restaurant celebrated going back to its 3 a.m. closing time after the council stepped down on Tuesday night.

An Indian Home Diner attendant told Daily Mail Australia: ‘We are excited about the decision, not just us, all our customers, neighbours.’

On social media, the store’s page read: ‘We are a small family business and from the start it has always been about bringing good food to good people.

“Never thought we would have such an impact on so many lives or that complete strangers would gather to join us during our challenging times.”

The halal meat and spicy naan dishes with flavors of garlic and butter chicken will continue to comfort weary night-goers until 3am from this weekend onwards.

Liberal councilor Sean Carmichael, who received 4,000 signatures on a petition to get Indian food back on the streets late at night, said “a much-loved stretch of Oxford Street has been saved for a change.”

He said there was “widespread public anger” at the decline of Oxford’s nightlife due to bureaucracy.

The halal meat and spicy naan food with garlic and butter chicken flavors will continue to comfort night goers

“We are excited about the decision, not just us, everyone, our customers, neighbors,” a store clerk said on Wednesday