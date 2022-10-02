Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five deadly shootings since July in Stockton, California, which investigators believe may be related, police said.

After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have found an unidentified “person of interest” in the murders, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden wrote in the department. facebook page Saturday. Police have released a grainy still image of a person filmed from behind, dressed all in black and wearing a black cap.

The latest murder occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when a 54-year-old man was shot in a residential area just north of downtown, McFadden said.

Police said he was the fifth man to be fatally shot since July 8 within a radius of several square kilometers. Detectives believe all five murders are related “based on our investigation and the reports we receive,” McFadden said.

Police said the victims were each walking alone when they were murdered in the evening or early morning in the city of 320,000 people, about 50 miles south of the state’s capital, Sacramento.

The ages of the victims range from 21 to 54; four of the men were Hispanic and one was white, McFadden said.

“We are committed to protecting our community and resolving these cases using all the resources at our disposal, including YOU. We need your help!!!! If anyone has information about these studies, please call us immediately. Please remember that our victims have grieving relatives who need a solution. If you know something, say something,” the chief wrote on Facebook.

The City of Stockton offered a $75,000 reward, and Stockton Crime Stoppers offered an additional $10,000.

