‘Killing the sport’: Fans’ anger when active city supporters are locked out

Braiden Stokely, an active member of City for five years, was at the opposite end of AAMI Park when Victory fans invaded the pitch. He believed Monday’s decision to ban active members from the games would not improve the game’s relationship with its fans. Casual tickets at City Terrace will be refunded and additional sales in the area will be suspended. “I don’t think these penalties will change behavior, just make the fans more angry,” Stokely said. “The last thing a sport wants is to turn the fans against it, but that’s what the A-League and Melbourne City seem to be doing. “I can understand the Victory sanctions because their fans stormed the pitch violently, but we City fans did nothing wrong and sent our message as planned, with a peaceful 20-minute strike. “I think the few people who took flares and launched them from our side are not a representation of City Terrace at all.”

Loading Stokely supported City’s zero-tolerance approach towards the flares, but called the penalties “unfair”. “I feel that each decision of the APL [Australian Professional Leagues] has made since the big final decision is slowly killing the sport in Australia, the complete opposite of what should be happening after the crazy World Cup we just had,” he said. “Yes, I think the flares need to be addressed, but banning all of their loyal active support is not the way to do it.” Other City fans criticized the penalties on social media.

One fan, who posted on Twitter with the account “@toons888”, complained that as an active fan, he was being punished even though he had not attended the derby. They said they would cancel his membership “as soon as someone answers the phone.” Ryan Dunn, @thrillfreak7, said: “We’re boycotting City games anyway, so it doesn’t make any difference. CFG [City Football Group] and APL have betrayed their supporters.” Stokely said that despite the membership bans, he would buy a ticket to Tuesday night’s men’s game against the Central Coast Mariners and be in the stands at AAMI Park. Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover shoots a flare from the pitch. Credit:fake images Meanwhile, an independent match review panel (MRP) decided not to suspend City goalkeeper Tom Glover for launching two flares from the pitch during the derby, one of which landed in the stands.

The MRP, independent of Football Australia and the Australian Professional Leagues, only had the power to act if the incident escaped the referee’s attention. As the referee had seen the incident and determined that Glover’s actions were not intentional, as reported in the referee’s incident report, the MRP was satisfied that the incident had not been overlooked by the referee. Loading Glover was injured in the violent invasion of the derby pitch, but City caretaker manager Rado Vidosic said he had overcome a concussion and fully trained ahead of Tuesday’s game. Vidosic said he hoped he would never see such ugly scenes in an A-League game again. “There were like 20,000+ supporters and only a very small number of supporters did what he did. I think a lot of fans were shocked and weren’t prepared for something like that.