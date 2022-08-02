Killing of Top Qaeda Leader Offers Lessons on U.S. Afghanistan Involvement
The assassination of Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan — where planning for the September 11 attacks began more than two decades ago, where the West once seemed ready to remake a broken nation, and where the terrorist leader is could feel at ease after the Taliban takeover last summer – speaks volumes about what America has accomplished in a 20-year experiment. It also says a lot about where it failed.
On some level it was a reminder of how little has changed. The Taliban are once again in control of the country. They housed the well-known leader of Al Qaeda, just like 21 years ago. He was comfortably housed there in a safe house, so comfortable that his family was nearby, and he had routines for enjoying the sun.
On another level, it was a reminder of how surveillance, drones and remote killings have changed the nature of the hunt for the terrorist group’s leadership. In 2001, American drones were largely unarmed. Over the next 21 years, they were armed, and the CIA and US military perfected the art of hunting what they called high-value targets.
Getting al-Zawahri took patience – two decades of patience. It reaffirmed President Biden’s commitment that even after he withdrew US troops last year, he would continue counter-terrorism operations.
Which brings another lesson to the story: If the original purpose of entering Afghanistan was to conduct these kinds of operations—finding the masterminds of September 11, 2001, attacks, and the generation of terrorists that followed—then it might have been possible to mission without trying to recreate the country.
But the mission changed. President George W. Bush celebrated the first signs of democracy – elections – and the fact that girls could go to school. Military units helped irrigate the fields and built a justice system. For a while, America thought it was building a noisy, nascent democracy. But somehow it never took hold. Drones could not recreate the underlying society, or defeat the Taliban, which has always existed in many different forms. America succeeded in the tactical, but not in the strategic. Bin Laden and al-Zawahri were brought to justice, but just as the British found out in the 19th century and the Soviets in the 20th, society proved much harder to change. Al-Zawahri is gone. The Taliban still rule.