Killing of Top Qaeda Leader Offers Lessons on U.S. Afghanistan Involvement

The assassination of Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan — where planning for the September 11 attacks began more than two decades ago, where the West once seemed ready to remake a broken nation, and where the terrorist leader is could feel at ease after the Taliban takeover last summer – speaks volumes about what America has accomplished in a 20-year experiment. It also says a lot about where it failed.

On some level it was a reminder of how little has changed. The Taliban are once again in control of the country. They housed the well-known leader of Al Qaeda, just like 21 years ago. He was comfortably housed there in a safe house, so comfortable that his family was nearby, and he had routines for enjoying the sun.

On another level, it was a reminder of how surveillance, drones and remote killings have changed the nature of the hunt for the terrorist group’s leadership. In 2001, American drones were largely unarmed. Over the next 21 years, they were armed, and the CIA and US military perfected the art of hunting what they called high-value targets.