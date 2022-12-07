Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned’: Report

The murder of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif was a “planned assassination,” Pakistani investigators said in a new report.

The murder of a Pakistani investigative journalist in Kenya was a “planned assassination,” a team of Pakistani investigators said in a report released Wednesday.

Arshad Sharif, a critic of Pakistan’s powerful army, was shot dead by police on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi in late October while sitting in a car. Nairobi Police later expressed regret over the incident, saying it was a case of “mistaken identity” during a search for a similar car involved in a child abduction case.

Sharif’s murder led to convictions and calls for an independent investigation.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced an investigation and promised that the government’s findings would be shared with the public. The army and Pakistani journalists also demanded an investigation, as did Sharif’s widow, Javeria Siddique, and other family members.

The 49-year-old journalist has been living in exile after fleeing the country in August to avoid arrest in the wake of multiple cases, including sedition charges, brought against him for making comments on his show that were deemed offensive to the military Was considered.

Islamabad police, meanwhile, have charged two Pakistani businessmen living in Kenya who had hosted Sharif in the African country with involvement in his murder.

‘targeted murder’

The investigators’ 592-page report, accessed by The Associated Press, said Kenyan police made contradictory statements after the murder. As part of the investigation, two Pakistani officials had traveled to Kenya where they met with police and Sharif’s hosts, brothers Khurram and Waqar Ahmed.

According to the report, Khurram told investigators that he was in the car with Sharif at the time of the shooting and was traveling home after dinner. They saw the roadblock, which Khurram believed was set up by robbers. As they sped through without stopping, he heard the deadly gunfire, he said.

Khurram said he then called his brother, who advised him to drive on until they reached the family’s farm several miles away. Once at the house, the brothers found that Sharif was already dead, according to Khurram.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb, who covered the Kajiado murder scene in Kenya, said the brothers had not spoken to the press since the incident.

However, their lawyer has said they were “not involved and they also fear for their lives,” Webb said.

The report shed no light on whether Khurram’s account was found suspicious. It was only said that the Kenyan police had apparently been used “as instruments” in the murder, possibly with monetary or other compensation – again, without elaborating on the accusation or offering evidence to support the accusation.

The report offered no evidence for its claims and there was no immediate comment from Kenya.

“This was a planned, targeted killing…rather than a case of mistaken identity,” as Kenyan police claimed, the report said. It declined to specifically blame anyone, saying only that individuals in Kenya, Dubai or Pakistan may have played a role in the killing.

Sharif had remained in the United Arab Emirates after leaving Pakistan in August and before traveling on to Kenya.

The report further suggested that the bullet that mortally wounded Sharif was fired from inside the car or at close range. Again it was not worked out.