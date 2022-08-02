Killing of al-Zawahri Stirs Debate Over Biden’s Afghan Strategy

The twin conclusions that emerged from the strike complicated an otherwise tumultuous moment for a president who had just authorized the operation to take out one of the world’s most wanted men. The pursuit and killing of al-Zawahri may not have resonated with the public as Osama bin Laden’s raid in 2011, but it was nonetheless viewed across the board as a victory for the United States.

However, the implications of that victory were still being resolved the day after Mr Biden’s overnight address to the nation announcing this weekend’s drone strike. The president now faces the question of what he will do in response to the revelation that the Taliban has once again housed the leader of a group committed to killing Americans.

The peace accord that led to the withdrawal of troops last year, negotiated by President Donald J. Trump before leaving office and subsequently implemented by Mr. Biden, stipulated that the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to use a launch pad. for future Al Qaeda violence against the United States as it was before the September 11 attacks.

Although the Biden administration called al-Zawahri’s presence a clear violation of that deal, known as the Doha Agreement for Qatar’s capital, where it was sealed, some analysts said the Taliban could maintain it was not in violation. with compliance for sheltering the fugitive head. of Al Qaeda was not the same as serving as a stopping place for new attacks.