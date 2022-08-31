Killing Heidi guitarist Jesse Hooper to sell West Footscray home for $1.4million

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Killing Heidi guitarist Jesse Hooper has launched his eight-year Melbourne home.

Jesse and his wife Anna plan to sell the 1950-built West Footscray property for between $1.3 million and $1.4 million.

The Mascara hitmaker, 41, told realestate.com.au the couple had significantly renovated the house since the purchase.

Killing Heidi guitarist Jesse Hooper (pictured with sister Ella in 2007) has marketed his eight-year-old Melbourne home

Jesse said, “The house used to be cute and quaint; now it is beautiful and completely modern.’

‘We have retained some original features, including the fireplace and some floorboards. Everything else is new,” he added.

Their extensive renovation work includes a second bathroom, an open kitchen and a striking floral mural.

Jesse and his wife Anna plan to sell their 1950-built West Footscray property (pictured) for between $1.3 million and $1.4 million

The 41-year-old Mascara hitmaker told Realestate.com.au that the couple had renovated the house significantly since buying it. (Photo: the living room)

Jesse said the house had been the center of the Hooper family for several years, with sister Ella, 39, who fronted Killing Heidi and regularly visited his daughter.

The property is particularly attractive to buyers as it is in the heart of Melbourne’s western suburbs and close to all amenities.

Jesse and Ella rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s as guitarist and vocalist for Australian rock band Killing Heidi respectively.

‘The house used to be cute and quaint; now it’s beautiful and completely modern,’ Jesse said. (Pictured: The dining room and backyard)

In 1999, the band stormed the ARIA charts with their hit single Mascara from their debut album Reflector.

The group scored hits with their follow-up songs Superman, Supergirl and Weir, and won four ARIA Awards in 2000, including Album of the Year and Best Group.

After Killing Heidi split up in 2006, the siblings formed an acoustic folk duo called The Verses.