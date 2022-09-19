Killing Eve star Sandra Oh surprises fans as she attends the Queen’s funeral

<!–

Killing Eve fans were surprised to see Sandra Oh in attendance at the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

The 51-year-old Golden Globe winner attended the procession as part of the Canadian delegation and was seen by onlookers paying their respects during the historic day.

Sandra, who stars alongside Jodie Comer, 29, in the hit series created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 37, joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as members of the Order of Canada at today’s ceremonies.

One Twitter user said: ‘Canada sent Sandra Oh to the funeral, where was Jodie Comer’s invite?’

Another joked: ‘I demand the BBC put the cameras on Sandra Oh’, while another shared his disbelief, writing: ‘Sandra Oh being at the Queen’s funeral is still one of the most random things that has ever happened. ‘

Twitter user Rachel said: “Sandra Oh attending the Queen’s funeral was not the crossover I was expecting today” and another fan asked: “Sandra Oh what are you doing here?”

Rebecca Reid tweeted: ‘My favorite bonkers thing so far is Sandra Oh being there’, as another viewer wrote: ‘Watching the funeral to see Sandra Oh pull up. No way.’

Sandra, who is also famous for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, wore an all black outfit and hat as she made the solemn walk into London’s Westminster Abbey.

The A-list star wasn’t the only celebrity at Her Majesty’s funeral with adventurer Bear Grylls, 48, also in attendance, as well as Peep Show actor Sophie Winkleman, 42.

Bjørn was present at today’s monumental events as a representative of the scouts after being appointed chief scout in 2009.

The Queen, who was patron of the Scout Association, also made him an OBE in 2019.

Peep Show star Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent, and appeared with him at the ceremony.

Last week Sandra attended the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

She lost in the category to Euphoria star Zendaya, who won the award for the second time, becoming the youngest two-time lead actress Emmy winner at 26.

In 2020, Zendaya made history when she won the same award at just 24 years old, making her the youngest woman ever to win the award.