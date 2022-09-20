Killing Eve star Sandra Oh says she was ‘so proud’ to attend Queen’s funeral

Sandra has said she was “proud” to represent her country by attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

The Killing Eve star, 51, took to Instagram after the service to share photos of her outfit after shocking fans with her surprising appearance.

Sandra took part in the procession as part of the Canadian delegation after being made a Member of the Order of Canada, a high civil honour.

In addition to photos from the day, Sandra wrote: ‘So proud to represent Canada with my fellow Order of Canada & Valor recipients Gregory Charles…

“Mark Tewksbury and Les Palmer at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey today.”

On the day, Sandra looked elegant in a black dress and a matching hat, while wearing a red and white brooch in her latest Instagram post.

The Golden Globe winner donned a pair of loafers and carried a stylish handbag as she made the solemn walk to London’s Westminster Abbey.

Prestigious: The Golden Globe winner was then joined by three male companions who all donned black suits for the funeral (photo Gregory Charles, Mark Tewksbury and Les Palmer)

In one fell swoop, Sandra was wearing sunglasses as she posed for a selfie in front of Westminster.

She was then joined by three male companions who all donned black suits for the funeral.

Sandra, also famous for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, was noticed by onlookers as she paid her respects during the historic day.

She joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as members of the Order of Canada at today’s ceremonies.

The A-list star wasn’t the only celebrity at Her Majesty’s funeral with adventurer Bear Grylls, 48, also in attendance, as well as Peep Show actor Sophie Winkleman, 42.

Bear attended today’s landmark events as a representative of the Scouts after being appointed chief scout in 2009.

The Queen, who was the patroness of the Scouting Association, also made him OBE in 2019.

Peep Show star Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent, and appeared alongside him at the ceremony.

Her Majesty has finally been laid to rest with her beloved Prince Phillip after her crown, orb and scepter were removed from her coffin so that she could descend “like a simple Christian soul” into her grave.

The Queen has returned to Windsor to be reunited for eternity with her husband, father, mother and sister in the royal crypt at St George’s Chapel as her 70-year reign came to an end tonight.

Britain’s longest reigning monarch was carried into the historic church, followed by Charles III, her children and grandchildren, including Prince Harry and Prince William

Last week, Sandra attended the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

She lost in the category to Euphoria star Zendaya, who won the award for the second time, becoming the youngest two-time Emmy actress winner at age 26.

In 2020, Zendaya made history when she took home the same award at the age of 24, making her the youngest woman ever to win the award.

For her performance as Eve, Sandra became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.