Killing Eve star Sandra Oh looks elegant in an all-black ensemble at the Queen’s funeral

Sandra Oh made a surprise appearance at the Queen’s state funeral on Monday when she joined the procession as part of the Canadian delegation.

The Killing Eve star, 51, looked elegant in a black dress and matching hat while wearing a red and white brooch in her latest Instagram post.

The Golden Globe winner slipped on a pair of slip-on shoes and carried a stylish handbag as she made the solemn walk into London’s Westminster Abbey.

In one snap, Sandra wore a pair of sunglasses as she posed for a selfie in front of Westminster.

She was then joined by three male attendants, all of whom donned black suits for the funeral.

Sandra, who is also famous for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, was seen by onlookers paying her respects during the historic day.

She joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as Members of the Order of Canada at today’s ceremonies.

The A-list star wasn’t the only celebrity at Her Majesty’s funeral with adventurer Bear Grylls, 48, also in attendance, as well as Peep Show actor Sophie Winkleman, 42.

Bjørn was present at today’s monumental events as a representative of the scouts after being appointed chief scout in 2009.

The Queen, who was patron of the Scout Association, also made him an OBE in 2019.

Peep Show star Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent, and appeared with him at the ceremony.

Her Majesty has finally been laid to rest to be with her beloved Prince Phillip after her crown, orb and scepter were removed from her coffin so she could descend into her grave ‘as a simple Christian soul’.

The Queen has returned home to Windsor to be reunited forever with her husband, father, mother and sister in the royal crypt at St George’s Chapel as her 70-year reign ended tonight.

Britain’s longest reigning monarch had been carried into the historic church followed by Charles III, her children and grandchildren including Prince Harry and Prince William

Last week Sandra attended the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

She lost in the category to Euphoria star Zendaya, who won the award for the second time, becoming the youngest two-time lead actress Emmy winner at 26.

In 2020, Zendaya made history when she won the same award at just 24 years old, making her the youngest woman ever to win the award.

For her performance as Eve, Sandra became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.