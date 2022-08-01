Killer who beat Nigerian migrant to death claims ‘no racial motive’ and was diagnosed with bipolar

Filippo Ferlazzo was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder and spent time in a local mental hospital before the murder

The man filmed killing a Nigerian street vendor in broad daylight claimed he was “not racially motivated” when a judge examined his previous diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

Filippo Ferlazzo, 32, is charged with murdering the father of two, Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, as eyewitnesses filmed the attack in Civitanova Marche, central Italy on Friday.

Attorney Roberta Bizzarri today filed a formal request for Ferlazzo’s psychiatric report.

He has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has recently spent a stint in a local psychiatric hospital, News Italy 24 reported, citing a court in his hometown of Salerno.

Horror footage shows a man climbing on Alika and hitting him before crushing him to death. Alika, who was married with two children, struggled in the shocking video

Investigating Judge Claudio Bonifazi quoted Ferlazzo’s lawyer as claiming that the accused murderer “cooperated, apologized and made it clear that there was no racial motivation.”

Alika’s autopsy results will be published tomorrow.

The Nigerian embassy in Rome stated: “The incident took place in a busy street and in front of shocked onlookers, some of whom made videos of the attack, with no attempt to prevent it.”

Ferlazzo reportedly became furious when Mr Ogorchukwu told the man’s girlfriend that she was beautiful, claimed Daniel Amanza, who heads the ACSIM association for immigrants in Macerata province in the Marche region.

A makeshift memorial has been erected at the crime scene

Charity Oriachi, wife of murdered Alika, cries in the street where her husband was murdered

“This compliment killed him,” Mr Amanza told The Associated Press.

“The tragic fact is that there were a lot of people around. They filmed and said ‘Stop,’ but no one moved to break them up,” Amanza said.

The brutal death of the father of two was filmed by onlookers who made no attempt to physically intervene, sparking outrage online.

Police in Italy arrested Ferlazzo, 32, for the murder of Mr Ogorchukwu and stealing the victim’s cell phone, according to local agency ANSA.

Police used street cameras to track Ferlazzo’s movements and arrested him on Saturday.

Local media reported that Ferlazzo is currently being held in Montacuto Prison in Ancona. It is claimed that he will not be charged with racism.

“The situation is quite clear, everything seems to have arisen from a dispute over frivolous reasons, not racism,” said Matteo Luconi, one of the researchers.

Protesters appeared at the murder scene to commemorate Alika and condemn racism

People protest where Ogorchukwu was murdered in Civitanova Marche, Italy, on July 30

Shocking video footage of the attack has circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage as Italy participates in a parliamentary election campaign in which the right-wing coalition has already made immigration a problem.

According to police, Ogorchukwu was selling goods when his attacker grabbed the seller’s crutch and knocked him down with a series of blows.

The footage shows Ferlazzo wrestling the victim on his back on the pavement as he fought back and climbed on top of Mr Ogorchukwu in an attempt to push him to the ground.

Mr Ogorchukwu’s wife Charity Oriachi said ‘Now I just want justice for my husband’ during a crime scene protest on Saturday.

Enrico Letta, the leader of the left-wing Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter: “The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu leaves us stunned. The unprecedented cruelty. Widespread indifference. There can be no justification.’

Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, who has made security a part of his campaign, also expressed outrage at the death, saying: “Security has no color and must become a right again.”

Protesters gathered yesterday, holding one with a picture of Alika and the site of his murder

“The aggressor went after the victim and hit him first with a crutch. He dropped it to the ground and finished, which resulted in death by repeatedly striking with his bare hands,” police investigator Matteo Luconi told a news conference.

He later told Italian news channel Sky TG24 that onlookers called the police, who responded after the suspect fled and tried to help the victim. An autopsy will determine whether death was provoked by beatings, asphyxiation, or some other cause.

Mr Luconi said the attacker lashed out after the seller made “continued” requests for change. Police questioned witnesses and viewed videos of the attack. They said the suspect has not made a statement.

Flowers and cards have been placed at the spot where Alika was murdered in broad daylight

Mr Ogorchukwu, who was married with two children aged 8 and 10, resorted to selling goods on the street after being hit by a car and losing his job as a laborer due to his injuries, said Mr Amanza of the ACSIM Association for Immigrants.

Macerata was the site of a 2018 shooting targeting African immigrants that injured six people. Luca Traini, 31, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the shooting, which was classified as a hate crime according to Italy’s highest court.

Civitanova Marche mayor Fabrizio Ciarapica met with members of the Nigerian community on Saturday after hundreds of people demonstrated at the crime scene.

“My conviction is not only for the (crime) but also for the indifference,” Mr Ciarapica told Sky. “This is something that has shocked citizens.”