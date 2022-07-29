WhatsNew2Day
Killer given life in prison for stabbing to death a young woman in caravan park 

Australia
By Jacky

Murderer who stabbed a young woman to death while trying to break up a couple’s quarrel is jailed for life

By Danyal Hussain for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

A murderer has been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a young woman at a caravan park as she tried to break up a couple’s argument.

Antoinette Aleisha Winmar, 31, will serve a minimum of 16 years for killing Dusty Rose, 22, last year at Caversham Caravan Park in northeast Perth.

Rose is believed to have checked into the caravan park just two hours before intervening in a dispute between Winmar and a 51-year-old man.

Dusty Rose, 22, died last year after sustaining three stab wounds to the chest at Caversham Caravan Park in north-east Perth.

