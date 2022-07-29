Killer given life in prison for stabbing to death a young woman in caravan park 

A murderer has been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a young woman at a caravan park as she tried to break up a couple’s argument.

Antoinette Aleisha Winmar, 31, will serve a minimum of 16 years for killing Dusty Rose, 22, last year at Caversham Caravan Park in northeast Perth.

Rose is believed to have checked into the caravan park just two hours before intervening in a dispute between Winmar and a 51-year-old man.